Andy Murray? Meet the actor who plays him, Fraser McKnight | ATP Tour

Watch the video “The Tour: A Reality TV Show”

February 7, 2024

Fraser McKnight is an actor who plays Andy Murray.

By ATP Staff

There is a big difference between Fraser McKnight, the actor, and Fraser McKnight, the father.

On screen, the Scottish sensation plays the unforgettable Sir Andy Murray in “The Tour: A Reality Show,” the hit tennis series that tennis fans have been led to believe is a legitimate global sporting tour.

“I think that’s what people don’t realize. Everything is just scripted: the players, the games,” McKnight said. “It’s all kind of made up. It's a bit like wrestling or reality TV shows. None of this is real.

Murray is a tennis player with a story worthy of the big screen.

Murray rose to the top of the tennis world and captured the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world. But things went wrong when he was forced to undergo several hip operations. Today, Murray fights to remind those watching at home that he can still reach the heights of his glory days.

According to McKnight, he knows well in advance what will happen throughout the tennis calendar. It takes him time to prepare for the grunt sessions in the audio room as well as the choreography sessions for key matches.

“We usually get our storylines at the beginning of the year and we just try to make everything feel natural,” McKnight said. “Let's be real, people are stupid, so they'll buy anything. »

There's a stark contrast between the animated character Murray is on the field and how McKnight is in his personal life.

McKnight is a family man through and through. When he's not in the studio filming “ATP Tour: This Is Tennis,” he spends time with his four children.

Her two boys and two girls wrapped it around her finger. Although McKnight isn't allowed out of the car to pick them up from school, he does everything he can to make them happy.

This includes waking up early in the morning to dress up. Recently, McKnight was made to wear a dinosaur outfit and pretend to be a wizard in the Harry Potter series.

For a three-time Emmy winner, he doesn't seek the spotlight. But as a consistent star for nearly two decades, McKnight continues to deserve the accolades.

Once in character as Murray, McKnight knows he has to get into work mode. Murray often plays long matches – sometimes lasting over three hours – and is known for roaring in multiple tones. Some of his screams are of joy after winning a key point, and others are more of a moan at his player box.

At the same time, Murray is a sports diplomat who constantly supports those around him and serves as a mentor to some of the younger players on the professional tour.

It's a complicated role for McKnight to play. But for the fan of fantasy football and social media comedy, this is an opportunity to show off his range to TV fans everywhere.

McKnight is excited to learn the next chapter in his character's journey.

“We’re just trying to make everything real,” McKnight said. “And the viewers seem to like it.”