Hollywood Bowl Unveils 2024 Summer Season Lineup, Featuring Performances by Beck, Common and Boyz II Men





HOLLYWOOD (CNS) — From Beck to Common to Boyz II Men, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the lineup for its summer season at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, with its usual lineup of classical performances led by Gustavo Dudamel, but also specialty performances featuring star of the giants of the music industry. “This year, I celebrate my 15th summer at the Hollywood Bowl,” Dudamel, music and artistic director of the LA Phil, said in a statement. “The Bowl has always been a place that transports us to new and different musical worlds, and this season will take us on wonderful journeys together. “From the musical explorations of Beethoven and Bernstein to the far reaches of the Marvel multiverse. From the whimsical march through the Carnival of the Animals to the deeply personal songs of Natalia Lafourcade, the Hollywood Bowl is a stage where the past and present collide. transport us to a more beautiful future,” he said. The season will open in June with a celebration of legendary composer Henry Mancini's 100th birthday, then run through the summer with performances spanning the genres of rock, pop, hip-hop, jazz and of the opera. The mix will include the traditional 4th of July fireworks spectacular concerts, featuring Harry Connick Jr. Also on the schedule is the West Coast's first “Roots Picnic,” a hip-hop tribute featuring The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Arrested Development. and more. Dudamel will also lead the world premiere of “Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience,” which LA Phil officials say will “take audiences on a cinematic journey through the franchise's first 23 films, blending legendary characters from the Marvel universe in a story from a whole new perspective. Also on the calendar are the traditional Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular and the annual performance of legendary film composer John Williams, joined this year by fellow composer and conductor David Newman. Patti LaBelle will also return to the Bowl in July as part of the Sunday Sunset concert series, and the summer season will begin to wrap up in September with the traditional fireworks finale featuring Boyz II Men, an ABBA tribute concert and a “The Sound of Music.” ” sing at length hosted by actress Melissa Peterman. Season pass packages are available now, along with tickets to the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival. The group's sales also began on Tuesday. “Create Your Own” ticket packages will be available from March 19, while single ticket sales begin on May 7. Ticketing information is available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by telephone at 323-850-2000. Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

