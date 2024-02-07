Billy Porter happy to work again after Hollywood strikes





Billy Porter said that during the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, things were so lean that he had to sell his house. Now that the work stoppages are over, Porter has a series of new projects. But he still considers himself a “blue-collar guy who’s not rich,” despite the glamor of his job. “I have a new album called 'Black Mona Lisa,' I have a movie, 'Our Son,' and I have a song with the movie called 'Always Be My Man,'” the busy star told Page Six. “I'm always working.” But Porter cautioned: “Just because you work doesn’t mean you’re rich…I’m a blue-collar freelancer, period. I was on strike for 118 days. No check arrived when this happened. We caught up with the Emmy-winning “Pose” star, 54, as he walked the runway as a model in the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York. Billy Porter walked the runway in the Blue Jacket fashion show. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Emmy winner says just because he works doesn't mean he's rich. GC Images Last year's grueling SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes brought the entertainment sector at a standstill. Porter is grateful to be back at work with several projects underway. “Please, I’m working.” I am blessed. Don't cry for me Argentina! the “Kinky Boots” star told us, humorously referencing another Broadway musical, “Evita.” But he also added: “I'm not rich at all. Please, we work hard, yes… that’s all. Porter considers himself “blue collar”. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images He also said he sympathized with another star, Taraji P. Henson, who recently spoke emotionally about being underpaid in Hollywood while promoting her latest film, “The Color Purple.” Henson tearfully told Gayle King in a December interview: “I'm just tired of working so hard, of being kind in what I do. [and] get paid a fraction of the cost… I hear people say: You work a lot. Well, I have to do it. Mathematics is not mathematics. “When we saw Taraji collapse, it was real,” Porter said. “It was the truth.” Stars including Holly Robinson Peete, Ty Hunter, Bevy Smith, Fern Mallis and Tamron Hall were also in attendance at the fashion show.

