Lincoln Centers chief Henry Timms to leave after five years





Henry Timms, who guided Lincoln Center through pandemic turmoil and helped complete the $550 million renovation of David Geffen Hall, will step down as leader this summer after five years, he announced Wednesday. Timms will become chief executive of the Brunswick Group, a global public relations firm. He said he always intended to stay at Lincoln Center for five to seven years and that the Brunswick Group, which advises large businesses and cultural groups, approached him for a position there at the end of last year. I'm proud of what we've done, he said during an interview in his office above the Lincoln Center campus. But I also always believe that change is a good thing. Steven R. Swartz, chairman of the Lincoln Center Board of Trustees, said in an interview that Timms had been a transformational leader who helped spur innovation and played a critical role in accelerating the renovation of Geffen Hall , home of the New York Philharmonic, during the transition period. pandemic.

In our perfect world, we would ask him to keep doing the job, Swartz said. But we certainly understand that he sees this opportunity as his next step and obviously wish him all the best. Timms, 47, arrived at Lincoln Center in 2019 with a mandate to restore stability to the organization, which was struggling with financial woes and years of leadership turnover. He was also charged with resetting Lincoln Center's strained relationships with its constituent organizations, including the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Ballet and the Philharmonic. The center acts as the owner of these groups but has little power over them, since each has its own management, board of directors and budget. The center also presents its own work, sometimes putting it in competition with its constituents. During his first year on the job, the pandemic hit, forcing Lincoln Center and its constituents to close for more than 18 months. Timms, working with the Lincoln Center Board of Trustees and Philharmonic leadership, took advantage of the shutdown to complete the Geffen renovation a year and a half ahead of schedule because construction crews could work without disrupting the concerts.

Timms received about $1.5 million in total compensation in the year ending June 2022. He drew some criticism for his efforts to shake up Lincoln Center's cultural offerings. The organization reduced spending on its own programming and shifted its focus from classical music and international theater to other genres, including pop, hip-hop, social dance and comedy.

The old Mostly Mozart festival has been replaced by a new eclectic festival, Summer for the City, with a more diverse offering. To project a more welcoming image, the center hung a giant disco ball above its main square. Some critics have suggested that Timms abandoned the values ​​of Lincoln Center and its traditional role as a champion of classical art forms under siege today. Alex Ross wrote in the New Yorker Last year, the new vision seemed fundamentally out of step with Lincoln Center and its existing and potential audiences. But Timms defended his approach. He pointed to Lincoln Center's investment in Geffen Hall as a sign of its commitment to classical music, but added that the organization would need to appeal to a much broader and more diverse audience to fulfill its mandate. The center now offers select tickets for select events. We're talking directly about culture, he said, which requires us to talk to new people who historically haven't been most comfortable at Lincoln Center. Timms has also worked to diversify Lincoln Center's board and staff: Women make up about 60 percent of its board and leadership teams, and people of color nearly 40 percent. Timms' departure will add to Lincoln Center's challenges. Even though the center is in a relatively strong position—the endowment rose to about $280 million, up from $258 million in 2019—it continues to struggle to recover from the pandemic. Lincoln Center, which spent $23 million on its own programming in 2019, spent $14 million in the year that ended in June 2022, when Geffen Hall was still closed, and $21 million dollars during the year that ended last June.

It's unclear how the departure will affect Timms' plan to tear down the barriers that separate the Lincoln Center campus from Amsterdam Avenue, a project that is still in its early stages. Swartz said the center will move forward with that plan. He hopes the organization can find a new leader before Timms resigns in August. We want someone who can continue this momentum, he said, and who can demonstrate leadership in innovation, but also work collaboratively with our constituent organizations which are, after all, the building block. lifeblood of Lincoln Center. British-born Timms, who previously ran the 92nd Street Y, has long had interests outside the arts. He helped create #GivingTuesday and co-authored New Power, a book exploring bottom-up leadership. Timms said it was difficult for him to leave, but he felt he and Lincoln Center were ready. I did what I came to do, he said. I put the keys back in as the engine purrs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/07/arts/music/lincoln-center-henry-timms.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos