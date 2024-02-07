Kelsea Ballerini renews her contract with Black River

Kelsea Ballerini has renewed her contract with her longtime label, Black River Entertainment. Ballerini first signed with Black River in 2013; over the next decade, she scored five No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, including “Legends”, “Love Me Like You Mean It” and the Kenny Chesney collaboration “Half of My Hometown”. Variety First of all reported renewal of the agreement.

“It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that Black River continues to partner with Kelsea and Jason Owen», President and CEO of Black River Entertainment Gordon Kerr said in a statement. “I am constantly blown away by Kelsea’s artistic vision and musical excellence. And knowing Jason as my friend and brother in music is simply humbling and electrifying at the same time. What a team we are, what a story we are writing, what a story we are telling!

“Over the past few years, Gordon has become a dear friend of mine and he and the Black River team remain the best partners of Kelsea and Sandbox for many reasons,” said Owen, founder and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Group, in a press release. “Black River is not afraid to take risks, always relying on ideas that challenge the status quo, including with this groundbreaking recording deal that rightly honors the artistry of Kelsea and its impact on the market.”

“Black River has always treated my music with the utmost care since signing with them over a decade ago,” Ballerini said, according to a statement. “They never hesitated to respect my vision as an artist, offering me the freedom to be creative and push the boundaries. We share our victories and successes as a family, and our renewed agreement reflects exactly that.

Ballerini's latest album, Rolling up the welcome mat, earned the singer her fourth Grammy nomination with a nomination for Best Country Album. Ballerini's “Half of My Hometown” also won Country Music Association awards for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year.