Entertainment
Kelsea Ballerini renews her contract with Black River
Kelsea Ballerini has renewed her contract with her longtime label, Black River Entertainment. Ballerini first signed with Black River in 2013; over the next decade, she scored five No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, including “Legends”, “Love Me Like You Mean It” and the Kenny Chesney collaboration “Half of My Hometown”. Variety First of all reported renewal of the agreement.
“It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that Black River continues to partner with Kelsea and Jason Owen», President and CEO of Black River Entertainment Gordon Kerr said in a statement. “I am constantly blown away by Kelsea’s artistic vision and musical excellence. And knowing Jason as my friend and brother in music is simply humbling and electrifying at the same time. What a team we are, what a story we are writing, what a story we are telling!
“Over the past few years, Gordon has become a dear friend of mine and he and the Black River team remain the best partners of Kelsea and Sandbox for many reasons,” said Owen, founder and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Group, in a press release. “Black River is not afraid to take risks, always relying on ideas that challenge the status quo, including with this groundbreaking recording deal that rightly honors the artistry of Kelsea and its impact on the market.”
“Black River has always treated my music with the utmost care since signing with them over a decade ago,” Ballerini said, according to a statement. “They never hesitated to respect my vision as an artist, offering me the freedom to be creative and push the boundaries. We share our victories and successes as a family, and our renewed agreement reflects exactly that.
Ballerini's latest album, Rolling up the welcome mat, earned the singer her fourth Grammy nomination with a nomination for Best Country Album. Ballerini's “Half of My Hometown” also won Country Music Association awards for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.billboard.com/business/record-labels/kelsea-ballerini-renews-record-label-deal-black-river-1235601884/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kelsea Ballerini renews her contract with Black River
- Virginia Tech's online rankings rise in 2024 US News & World Report | Virginia Tech News
- Hear the jury read the verdict in Jennifer Crumbley's murder trial
- Turkey earthquake: Pressure on government one year after country's worst earthquake | BBC News
- Struggling to put on the jacket of integrity: anti-corruption commitments beyond 2024
- Lincoln Centers chief Henry Timms to leave after five years
- Alabama football recruiting class 2024: Meet Kalen DeBoer signees
- Indigenous author writes children's book about the healing power of Jingle dress dancing
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits new milestone as S&P 500 nears 5,000
- Billy Porter happy to work again after Hollywood strikes
- With new hires and a new vision, the Department of Defense unveils DIU 3.0
- Miguel Maldonado's surreal imitation of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: “May we never lack health” | Humor