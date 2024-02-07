Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE! Shahid Kapoor: I almost refused Sandeep Reddy Vangas Kabir Singh, my wife
EXCLUSIVE! Shahid Kapoors Interview: I almost refused Kabir Singh, my wife | Not just Bollywood
In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Lachmi Deb Roy of Firstposts, Shahid Kapoor talks about his role in There's such confusion in my body where he falls in love with a robot, even though he almost refused Sandeep Reddy Vangas Kabir Singh because he was a new director and also in the midst of a transformation in cinema.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
What was it like making a romantic film, especially after a very cleverly made film? Farzi and then Fucking daddy?
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Raveena Tandon on Karmma Calling, ageism and the OTT boom | Not just Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vangas' comment about offering her a film: 'Your alpha heroes…'
In fact, I have become very instinctive as an actor, so my preparation is done during my interaction with the directors and in this case during There's such confusion in my body with the directors. It was during the script development process that this film came to me. I don't like to prepare too much. I just have a different way of doing it and the character stays in my system and I find my way to evolve it. It doesn't happen in a structured way.
I was part of Farzi while it was under development and I was part of Fucking daddy when it was under development. I was part of There's such confusion in my body also during its development. And then the conversations happen and the discussions continue, you think about it and you go home thinking about the role and the script and that's how the preparation begins. It is important to step into the role to give it a new look as an actor.
The first question that came to my mind while accepting this role was that I am returning to the romantic film genre after eight years, so will I be able to do justice to my role like I did ago eight years. There are a lot of questions that come to mind: Am I doing it well or should I let someone fresher do it? These are questions I ask myself. In doing so, I found an answer to these questions. My view of subjects is now different from what it was before. So you will definitely see me in my role in There's such confusion in my body, but it's different. Sometimes you should just believe in your craft and move forward.
On Kabir Singh…
Sometimes I also ask too many questions before accepting a role. I almost didn't do it Kabir Singh Also. My wife had to push me to do it. I was like you know this is done by a newcomer, I have so many years of work. It's a remake and Vijay was first seen in this character and he was so good in it. In fact, I loved him. People already have such an impression on me since I did it Tommy Singh, Haider. So, I had my questions because I have played nervous roles.
On playing different roles and changing cinema
I did it Kaminey in 2007 and Haider in 2014 and Oudta Punjab Also. So I was very happy to experiment early on when the general vibe was that you shouldn't experiment with roles. It was like if you were a mainstream actor you couldn't experiment, if you experimented you weren't mainstream. I was like this is ridiculous. You have to find a way to present different topics to a wider audience. Our job is to refine our craft and not create strict boundaries for ourselves. There should be no barriers in the creative field. This is what I've been doing for the past few years, trying to find compelling stories, interesting characters with lots of drama, emotion and entertainment. Now I think the audience's palate is evolving as well. And that's a very positive thing because I started a long time ago to push the limits. And now we are able to make breakthroughs in this area.
AI is taking over, how much of a threat does it pose to the film and entertainment industry?
Rules and regulations still follow a decade after they become relevant. I think the problems are more related to that. The point is, when you realize this is happening, you need to prepare for it. So that we don't abuse it. There are all kinds of videos circulating. We cannot stop technology from developing, but we must create a strong system around it that legally binds it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/exclusive-shahid-kapoors-interview-i-almost-refused-kabir-singh-my-wife-not-just-bollywood-13700522.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EXCLUSIVE! Shahid Kapoor: I almost refused Sandeep Reddy Vangas Kabir Singh, my wife
- Martin earns second ACC Player of the Week Tennis Georgia Tech men's yellow jackets
- The Best Slim Fit Blazers for Men in 2024, According to Style Editors
- International Women's Day – Red Deer City
- Circulating myeloid-derived MMP8 in stress susceptibility and depression
- Donald Trump wasn't even on the Nevada primary ballot and Nikki Haley is still lost
- Mark Drakeford 'unprepared for the ferocity of grief'
- Kelsea Ballerini renews her contract with Black River
- Virginia Tech's online rankings rise in 2024 US News & World Report | Virginia Tech News
- Hear the jury read the verdict in Jennifer Crumbley's murder trial
- Turkey earthquake: Pressure on government one year after country's worst earthquake | BBC News
- Struggling to put on the jacket of integrity: anti-corruption commitments beyond 2024