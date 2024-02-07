EXCLUSIVE! Shahid Kapoor: I almost refused Sandeep Reddy Vangas Kabir Singh, my wife

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Lachmi Deb Roy of Firstposts, Shahid Kapoor talks about his role in There's such confusion in my body where he falls in love with a robot, even though he almost refused Sandeep Reddy Vangas Kabir Singh because he was a new director and also in the midst of a transformation in cinema.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was it like making a romantic film, especially after a very cleverly made film? Farzi and then Fucking daddy?

In fact, I have become very instinctive as an actor, so my preparation is done during my interaction with the directors and in this case during There's such confusion in my body with the directors. It was during the script development process that this film came to me. I don't like to prepare too much. I just have a different way of doing it and the character stays in my system and I find my way to evolve it. It doesn't happen in a structured way.

I was part of Farzi while it was under development and I was part of Fucking daddy when it was under development. I was part of There's such confusion in my body also during its development. And then the conversations happen and the discussions continue, you think about it and you go home thinking about the role and the script and that's how the preparation begins. It is important to step into the role to give it a new look as an actor.

The first question that came to my mind while accepting this role was that I am returning to the romantic film genre after eight years, so will I be able to do justice to my role like I did ago eight years. There are a lot of questions that come to mind: Am I doing it well or should I let someone fresher do it? These are questions I ask myself. In doing so, I found an answer to these questions. My view of subjects is now different from what it was before. So you will definitely see me in my role in There's such confusion in my body, but it's different. Sometimes you should just believe in your craft and move forward.

On Kabir Singh…

Sometimes I also ask too many questions before accepting a role. I almost didn't do it Kabir Singh Also. My wife had to push me to do it. I was like you know this is done by a newcomer, I have so many years of work. It's a remake and Vijay was first seen in this character and he was so good in it. In fact, I loved him. People already have such an impression on me since I did it Tommy Singh, Haider. So, I had my questions because I have played nervous roles.

On playing different roles and changing cinema

I did it Kaminey in 2007 and Haider in 2014 and Oudta Punjab Also. So I was very happy to experiment early on when the general vibe was that you shouldn't experiment with roles. It was like if you were a mainstream actor you couldn't experiment, if you experimented you weren't mainstream. I was like this is ridiculous. You have to find a way to present different topics to a wider audience. Our job is to refine our craft and not create strict boundaries for ourselves. There should be no barriers in the creative field. This is what I've been doing for the past few years, trying to find compelling stories, interesting characters with lots of drama, emotion and entertainment. Now I think the audience's palate is evolving as well. And that's a very positive thing because I started a long time ago to push the limits. And now we are able to make breakthroughs in this area.

AI is taking over, how much of a threat does it pose to the film and entertainment industry?

Rules and regulations still follow a decade after they become relevant. I think the problems are more related to that. The point is, when you realize this is happening, you need to prepare for it. So that we don't abuse it. There are all kinds of videos circulating. We cannot stop technology from developing, but we must create a strong system around it that legally binds it.