Winners of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2024: Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and Danielle Brooks, who star in the 2023 musical version of The color purplewill be honored at the 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, taking place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Grammy-winning rapper Cliff “Method Man” Smith will host the event, which will form the basis of a one-hour primetime special that will later air on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and broadcast on Max/discovery+. Winfrey is one of the producers of the new edition of The color purple.

Brooks was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Sofia in the new edition of the film. Winfrey was nominated in that same category for playing the same role in the original 1985 drama. Brooks won a Grammy seven years ago for best musical theater album as one of the lead soloists in the cast album of the Broadway show.

Bailey is a six-time Grammy nominee, although she has yet to win.

The theme of this year's event is “Radiant Power.” The event will also pay tribute to Nkechi Okoro Carroll, screenwriter and showrunner of All American, All American: Reunion And Find, and Kathryn Busby, STARZ president of original programming.

The ceremony will be produced by Essence Studios and Red Summer TV. The upcoming one-hour primetime special will feature red carpet arrivals, awards show highlights and celebrity interviews.

ESSENCE will continue its celebration of Black luminaries in film and television at the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, taking place Friday, March 8 in Los Angeles. The event aims to equip community members with the tools necessary to realize their full potential within the entertainment industry. Participants based in Los Angeles can register at ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse2024. Virtual attendees can stream the festivities live on ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook And Youtube.