Opheem becomes Birmingham's first two-star Michelin restaurant





By Shehnaz KhanBBC News, West Midlands Home Opheem became the first restaurant in Birmingham to receive two Michelin stars A fine Indian restaurant has become the first in Birmingham to receive two Michelin stars. Opheem, in the city centre, received the prestigious award for what Michelin describes as its “very original Indian cuisine”. Chef and owner Aktar Islam, originally from Aston, said on X the recognition was “an incredible honour”. The restaurant was among six restaurants in the UK to be awarded two stars at a Michelin Guide ceremony in Manchester on Monday. Aktar Islam said he was 'still on cloud nine' The restaurant, described by Mr Islam as “progressive Indian cuisine”, opened in Summer Row in 2018. He obtained his first Michelin star in October 2019. At the ceremony, Mr Islam said his journey began 31 years ago when he “got kicked out of school”. “It just shows what this industry can do for someone with no prospects, and here I am,” he added. Home Opheem said on her website that she “strives to push the boundaries of Indian flavors.” Mr Islam told the BBC that the city's first two-star rating was a “momentous event” that had “never happened before” in Birmingham. “I'm still on cloud nine, I'm in space, the feeling is just incredible, my phone hasn't stopped working all day,” he said. “I’m just really happy to be a born and bred Brummie and to have been able to be a part of it, me and my team have been able to deliver something the town has never seen before.” Home Aktar Islam said the rating was also good for the city Opheem, along with GymKhana in London, also became the first Indian restaurant in the UK to achieve two stars at Monday's ceremony. Mr Islam said his restaurant team celebrated their success until “too late”, but they “loved the moment” after winning the award. “To be able to say that we now have two Michelin stars as a city, we have always said with pride that we are one of the gastronomic destinations in the world and now we can mark that.” Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X And Instagram. Send your story ideas to: [email protected]

