Students bond over love for actor Jack Black

The Jack Black Pack provides a welcoming space for UC Davis students to relax and connect through films

By LAILA AZHAR [email protected]

Jack Black's pack may never have taken on a false identity in a desperate attempt to make money as a substitute teacher or faced off against an evil snow leopard, as the characters played by Jack Black in School of rock And Kung Fu Pandabut they were faced with their own dilemma.

Less than a week after she was left on campus, the group's A-frame sign promoting her club was stolen from the East Quad. The newly official club offered a sticker in exchange for information leading to the discovery of the signs, but despite their attempts, the sign was never found.

Despite this theft, the club, which meets to watch Jack Black films every other week, continues to function well.

Club president Max Inman, a fourth-year communications student, said the inspiration for the group came from his sister. When she attended UC Davis, she and a group of friends, all fans of the actor, called themselves the Jack Black Pack.

When Inman learned that clubs officially registered with the Center for Student Involvement could rent rooms for free, he decided to make the club official in fall 2023. Since then, he has hosted Jack Black movie nights on the big screen, celebrating students' love of film.

Sometimes the movies we loved as kids seem cheesy when we look back on them, Inman said, “But Jack Black's acting holds up.”

Being able to watch movies together enhances the experience, according to club vice president Matt Wang, a third-year economics and film and digital media graduate.

Jack Black often plays characters that are always a lot of fun to watch, especially in groups, Wang said.

Their shared love of Jack Black allows the club members to connect with each other.

It's more than just Jack Black movies, Inman said. It's just a place where everyone can come and feel welcome to make friends. Enjoying Jack Black's films is something that almost everyone can relate to.

This sentiment was echoed by club treasurer Balint Szigeti Csucs, a third-year computer science and engineering student.

[Its a place to] Make new friends through the shared appreciation of the art of the legend itself, Csucs said.

Inman said members continue to bond over their shared experiences while watching the films.

Halfway through the movie we're watching, I pause the movie so people can go to the bathroom or just take a break, Inman said. During this time, I ask people what their favorite part of the film was or if they have any comments. It's always fun to hear people's perspectives.

Members can also voice their opinions when the club votes on which movie to watch next.

We love democracy here, Wang said.

The group worked their way through a significant portion of the acting catalog, including School of rock, Nacho Libre, Goosebumps And Holidays.

At a recent movie night featuring Kung Fu Panda which Inman, Wang and Csucs have all cited as their favorite Jack Black film. Chancellor Gary May visited the club and told the group that his favorite Jack Black film was King Kong.

The Jack Black Pack offers students a unique way to bond over a common interest. Its officers encourage everyone to join the community, describing the environment as pressure-free and friendly.

It's a great way to relax in the middle of classes, midterms and projects, Csucs said. Everyone is welcome.

