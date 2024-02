Hollywood's newest bakery and cafe comes from chef Chris Sayegh and Boulevard Hotel Group (Yamashiro Hollywood, Cork & Batter, Durango Cantina). Located on the corner of Sunset and La Brea, Beautiful sweet is set to open on Thursday, February 15 and serves a range of sweet and savory recipes from Sayeghs' dessert cookbook. High sugar, minus the cannabis. Elliot Lau (Nice Coffee, Blacktop Coffee and Handsome Coffee) is in charge of the drinks menu, which includes espresso drinks, cold brews, tea and occasional specials. On the bakery's menu is an ever-changing selection of cakes (like Coconut with Bavarian Coconut Cream, Mango Puree and Passion Fruit), bars (Lemon-Raspberry Lemonade Bars with Strausel almonds), tarts (Fluffernutter and apple thyme with brown butter), pastries (coffee éclairs and croissants), loaves of bread (brioche and baguettes) and sandwiches. The interior of the bakery, which includes a cake decorating light fixture made by George Sowdenwas designed by Kellie Patry. Venezuela's hot pockets On the subject of new and notable bakeries, Nova Bakery serves Venezuelan specialties in Long Beach, at 865 East Seventh Street. The menu is more savory than sweet with arepas stuffed with beef and chicken, pastelitos, cachapas and empanadas. The two burgers on the menu are ideal for larger appetites. Tway Da Bae x Super Bowl Let Tu Nguyns West Hollywood ii Restaurant handle the Super Bowl Sunday menu. The $200 package feeds 10 people and includes chicken wings, spring rolls, pork belly sliders, fried rice and a small Caesar salad. Orders can be placed here. Cocktails inspired by corporate jargon Clever cocktail names are quite common on Los Angeles drink menus, and Further is taking the trend to new heights with a line of drinks named after corporate jargon commonly sent via email. Served weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the new happy hour menu called Work Drinks features the Please Advise Margarita, Circling Back Tom Collins, Just Checking In Old Fashioned, and more.

