Bollywood Newswrap, February 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrates first wedding anniversary; Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur welcomes baby boy





The seventh day of February witnessed a series of remarkable events in Bollywood, sparking excitement across the industry. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani happily celebrated their first wedding anniversary, while Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a new member to their family. February 7, 2024 has become an important date in Bollywood. Let's look at the top five highlights of the day. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 7, 2024 1.Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani on her first birthday Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his wife Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary. In the photo, the couple enjoys a beautiful sunset while riding horses. They both wore matching white outfits, with Kiara wearing a white top with a hood and Sidharth wearing a white t-shirt. Alongside the image, the Shershaah actor penned a touching message, expressing his gratitude to the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress for being his faithful companion in life's adventurous journey. He wrote: “It’s not the journey or the destination; It’s the business that counts. Thank you for being the best partner in this crazy adventure called life. #Happy Birthday my love 2.Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents to a baby boy Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy into their lives. They took to their Instagram accounts to share a photo where a couple's hand can be seen holding the tiny hand of their newborn son. The text accompanying the image boldly proclaimed: “02/07/2024 For we have become one, we overflow with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son.” Additionally, they included a message signed as 'Love, Sheetal and Vikrant'. 3.Ahaan Panday to make his big acting debut with YRF and Mohit Suri Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ahaan Panday is all set to make his much-awaited acting debut in a Yash Raj Films production. The film will be directed by famous director Mohit Suri. Sources closely involved with the project revealed that Aditya Chopra has been nurturing Ahaan's talent for quite some time now and strongly believes in his potential to become a top star in the near future. 4.Abbas Mustan locked the story of Humraaz 2 Exclusive information from Pinkvilla reveals that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain are gearing up for Humraaz 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2002 thriller Humraaz. Sources close to the project revealed that the trio has managed to come up with a script that promises to be a suitable sequel. up to the original. Over the past two years, Abbas Mustan and his team explored hundreds of ideas for Humraaz 2, but struggled to find one that lived up to the standards set by its predecessor. However, about a month ago, the dynamic duo finally unveiled a storyline that not only surpasses the first installment, but also promises to be grander. 5.Pritam, Hariharan and Arijit Singh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that esteemed Indian artists Arijit Singh, Pritam and Hariharan are set to grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event with their sensational performances. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to 3.

