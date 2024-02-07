Actor Ahmed Rubel dies





Veteran actor Ahmed Reza Rubel died Wednesday evening. He was 55 years old. The actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Square Hospitals Ltd in the capital, director Giasuddin Selim confirmed the information to the Dhaka Tribune. Ahmed Rubel was scheduled to attend a special screening of Nurul Alam Atique's new film “Peyar Subas” at the Star Cineplex on Wednesday. After reaching Bashundhara Municipal Complex in Panthapath, the actor lost consciousness in the parking lot of the mall. At that point, he was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead. The abrupt demise of the critically acclaimed actor stunned both the entertainment industry and his admirers. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of famous actor Ahmed Reza Rubel. In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Ahmed Rubel was born on May 3, 1968 in Rajarampur village, Chapainawabganj. He was a stage and television actor, but he also became known for his film roles. He started working in cinema in 1993 with the film “Akheri Hamla”. His notable films include 'Chandrakatha', 'The Last Thakur', 'Bachelor' and 'Guerrilla'. His star dramas are 'Pratidaan', 'Nawab Gunda', 'FNF', 'Atithi', 'Neel Toale' etc.

