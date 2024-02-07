Entertainment
State Attorney's Office Drops Charges in Tampering Case
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has decided to dismiss criminal charges against two Northwestern students in connection with falsified copies of the Daily aired in October, the office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. The students were both charged in November with “theft of advertising services,” a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,500 in Illinois.
The office said in a statement that it does not review or approve misdemeanor charges filed by police departments before they are filed. He adds that “given the specific nature of these cases,” the office has conducted a thorough review of the situation, including engaging in discussions with the University and the SPC.
“Our criminal justice system should only be used when there is no other avenue for accountability,” the office said in a statement. “Northwestern University and campus police are fully equipped to hold those involved accountable, ensuring that these matters are handled in a manner that is both appropriate for the educational context and respectful of the rights of students. »
University spokesman Jon Yates told The Daily that the university supports the state attorney's office, which used its discretion to drop the charges.
The prosecutor's decision comes after John Byrne — chairman of the board of Students Publishing Company, the Daily's parent company — published a letter On Wednesday, he pledged to intervene in the lawsuits against the students.
The letter followed pressure from the Quotidien editorial board — which asked the SPC to change its course of action in a Monday editorial – and the NU community at large. Eighty-nine student organizations, faculty and members of the NU community signed a letter released Friday call the CPS to drop his criminal complaint, and a Change.org petition demanding the same has since garnered more than 6,000 signatures. Seventy student organizations as well sworn not to speak, collaborate or interact with Le Quotidien or the CPS until the company takes “meaningful steps to reverse their position” in a Monday letter to the editor.
A banner hung from the Arch on Wednesday morning read “Drop the charges, not the bombs.”
CPS first reported the October incident to university police, then signed criminal complaints against both students in Cook County Circuit Court. Byrne said in the letter that SPC board members were not asked if they wanted to pursue criminal charges against the individuals and did not know they were students at the time .
Byrne nevertheless pledged to make a “good faith” effort to reach a resolution that is “neither punitive nor permanent.” He also reaffirmed SPC’s mission to serve the interests of the NU community.
“We hope to heal the wounds and repair the relationships that have been damaged and frayed by our unintentional foray into the criminal justice system,” Byrne wrote in the letter.
Edwin Yohnkaspokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said the decision was a positive development for free speech.
“It is clear that this incident did not cause any material harm to anyone or anything” Yohnka said. “This therefore raised the fundamental question of whether or not the status should be used in this manner, particularly in the event that the University would have created criminal records for two of its students that would follow them throughout their lives ..”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
