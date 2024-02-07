The prolific 'Robotech' voiceover actor was 76





Greg Finley, a prolific voiceover actor whose many credits include animated films like Robotics and real action projects, including The X Files And Men at work II, died peacefully on February 1 of heart-related causes while vacationing with a family member in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 76 years old. His death was announced by his son Guy Finley. A voice-over actor with numerous credits dating back to the 1980s, Finley (sometimes credited as Guy Garrett) had already begun his show business career as an on-screen actor with small roles in episodes, among others, Kolchak: the night stalker (1975) and, in 1981, Flo And The misadventures of Sheriff Lobo. His voice work began when Beverly Hills High School alumnus Paul Rabwin, a producer on Fleas, invited him to provide ADR on this series. (ADR, or automated dialogue replacement, refers to the re-recording of dialogue in post-production). He will soon contribute to large-scale projects such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomand, in 1985, helped launch the Robotics anime franchise as a writer, director and voice actor. Among his most memorable contributions: He provided the sounds of the X-Files villain known as “The Cigarette Smoking Man” and, in 2002, was among the alien voices in Men in Black II. Finley did voiceover and ADR well into the 21st century, including for Hannah Montana: The Movie, Night at the Museum: Battle for the Smithsonian and that of Baz Luhrmann Gatsby the magnificent. Much of her work over the decades has been through Barbara Harris' voice casting company, The Looping Group. Finley retired in 2018, only occasionally working on projects, including those in 2021. The Loud House movie and, last year, Netflix The king who never existed. Born May 8, 1947 into a Los Angeles show business family – his father, Larry Finley, was a pioneering local television and radio personality who helped develop 8-track, cassette and VHS technology and his cousin was The Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling, Finley served in Vietnam after graduating from high school in 1965. After his military service, he became a car salesman before turning to his acting career. Active as a former board member and president of the Canyon Theater Guild of the Santa Clarita area, Finley and his wife Patricia have produced, directed and performed in hundreds of community stage productions; both are commemorated by statues in the lobby of the Canyon Theater in downtown Newhall, California. The couple moved to Boise, Idaho, in 2015 to be closer to family. Besides his wife, Finley is survived by six children, three brothers, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial services, in Boise and Los Angeles, will be held in early spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/02/greg-finley-dead-1235818236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos