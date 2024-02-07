Actor Vishal is not venturing into politics now and is keeping the door open





Chennai:Putting an end to all speculations about his foray into Tamil Nadu politics, actor Vishal ruled himself out for now but left enough hints that it might be possible in the coming years. Known for his action roles, the Tamil actor born in a Telugu family also spoke about his plan to create a social movement and work at the district, constituency and branch levels in his home state. “I have never sought political gains… If nature decides another path in the future, I will not hesitate to raise the voice of the people as one of them,” Vishal said in a tweeted statement on Wednesday in which he cited Thiruvalluvar's masterpiece Thirukkural.

Vishal is currently shooting for his next film, Rathnam. His message comes amid growing rumors about his immersion into politics, like fellow actor Vijay, after the latter announced the official launch of his new political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (Victory Victory Party). Tamil Nadu), February 2. After starting his career in celluloid with Tamil cinema Chellamae (2004), the actor has become known over the years for his on-screen action films. Off-screen, he exposed corruption in the film industry and also opposed state politicians. Stating that he is eternally indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu who recognized him as a doer and social worker in the society, Vishal said in his message: With an aim to help people as much as possible, right from the beginning , I thought that my fan club should not be treated like an average club, but it should be run for the benefit of people. We run the fan club with the aim of doing our best for those who need it. “Through the “Devi Foundation” run in my mother’s name, we help many poor and needy students every year. We are also helping affected farmers. Read also: Politics is not a hobby for me, what Thalapathy Vijay's political foray could mean for TN politics Vishal and his political leaning The actor's attempt to enter politics failed to take off in 2017 when he tried to contest elections from RK Nagar, a seat left vacant after the death of the AIADMK supremo and former chief minister , J. Jayalalithaa. His nomination was rejected by the presiding officer after his nomination had only eight valid nominators, two short of the number he needed. The actor is not new to challenging the existing system and contesting elections. In 2015, he had leveled allegations of misconduct against the South Indian Artistes Association, then known as the Nadigar Sangam. The same year, he was elected general secretary of the association. Vishal's accusation of incompetence against former members of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) led to his expulsion from the Council in 2016.. Vishal, the son of film producer GK Reddy, was reinstated only after he apologized. He later became president of the TFPC. Similarly, in 2019, the Nadigar Sangam witnessed action-packed elections. Vishal had approached the Madras High Court when some members cried foul play during the election. The election was upheld by the High Court in 2022, and Vishal and fellow actor Nasser led by the Pandavar Ani team emerged victorious. In 2017, Vishal had roped in BJP national secretary H. Raja during the film's release. Mersal after his remark that he had seen some scenes from the film online. Vishal had criticized Raja for watching the film illegally and demanded an apology for watching a pirated version of the film. (Edited by Tony Rai) Read also: Promising start in poll limbo, now looking for DMK, what's next for Kamal Haasans Makkal Needhi Maiam

