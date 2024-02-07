2024 Hollywood Bowl Season to Feature Mitski, Camilo, T-Pain, Beck, Natalia Lafourcade and Henry Mancini Celebration





The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced the Hollywood Bowl's 2024 summer season, which will feature performances by Laufey, Camilo, Beck, Natalia Lafourcade, a June 19 event led by T-Pain, a celebration of Henry's 100th birthday Mancini, a 4th of July fireworks spectacular with Harry Connick Jr. and more. Taking place from June to September at the iconic amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills, the program kicks off with a celebration of the 100th birthday of 20-time Grammy winner Henry Mancini. Among the artists making their Hollywood Bowl debut this summer are jazz artist Laufey performing with the LA Phil, singer-songwriter Mitski and six-time Latin Grammy winner Camilo. Artists such as Pink Martini with China Forbes, The Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes, Boyz II Men and violinists Joshua Bell and Augustin Hadelich, as well as Los Angeles conductor emeritus Phil Zubin Mehta, who will return for his first performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 30 years. The traditional Tchaikovsky Spectacular will also return this season, as well as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, co-hosted by Kamasi Washington and LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock, which returns for its third year. Other highlights include Beck doing a one-night performance with the LA Phil; West Coast Roots Picnic's first-ever hip-hop tribute featuring The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep, and more. The season will also include the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Infinity Saga concert experience. The LA Phil will be led by Gustavo Dudamel, LA Phil Conductor Emeritus Zubin Mehta and more than 15 exceptional guest conductors, including Teddy Abrams, David Afkham, Ryan Bancroft, Rodolfo Barrez, Lionel Bringuier, Elim Chan, Kevin John Edusei, François Lpez . -Ferrer, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Christian Reif, Steven Reineke, David Robertson, Dima Slobodeniouk, Otto Tausk and Xian Zhang. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will be led by its principal conductor, Thomas Wilkins, as well as guest conductor Sarah Hicks. This year I celebrate my 15th summer at the Hollywood Bowl,” Gustavo Dudamel said in the release. “The Bowl has always been a place that transports us to new and different musical worlds, and this season will take us on wonderful journeys together From the musical explorations of joy of Beethoven and Bernstein to the farthest reaches of the Marvel multiverse. From the whimsical march of the Carnival of the Animals to the deeply personal songs of Natalia Lafourcade, the Hollywood Bowl is a stage where past and present collide to transport us to a more beautiful future.

