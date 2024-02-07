Taylor Swift Sends Legal Warning to Student Who Tracks Her Air Travel





A Florida college student who runs social media accounts monitoring the private jet travel of celebrities and public figures, including Taylor Swift, is facing legal action from the pop stars' lawyers. TOPSHOT – American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP) The student, Jack Sweeney, said CNN On Tuesday, he received a cease-and-desist letter from Swift's lawyers, demanding that he stop posting information about Swift's thefts on his accounts. The Washington Post was the first to announce the news. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Sweeney is no stranger to controversy, having also tracked the movements of billionaire Elon Musk's planes. Musk shut down the Sweeneys @ElonJet account in December 2022, saying it was a safety risk to him and his family. ALSO READ | The Toby Keith and Taylor Swift Connection Explained Sweeney, who was allowed to return to X (formerly Twitter), also has accounts that follow the private jets of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and other famous people. It uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration and flight signals from aviation enthusiasts to track flights, and it also estimates the carbon emissions of each flight in its publications. Swifts' lawyers, led by Katie Morrone of Venable LLP, sent Sweeney a letter in December, accusing him of stalking and harassing behavior, including systematically posting accurate, real-time information about the location and future location of our customers on social networks. Imminent threat to Taylor Swift's safety The letter said this posed an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of Swift, who has been dealing with stalkers and people who want to harm her since she was a teenager. The letter said there were numerous public instances of people showing up to Swift's home, some with guns and ammunition, and attempting to harm her. The letter claimed that sharing his location information gave these bad actors a roadmap to carry out their plans. The letter also mentioned that Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the Twitter account that followed his plane. Sweeney rejected this offer and asked for $50,000, saying he could use the money to go to college or perhaps buy a Tesla. The letter stated that it was a matter of life and death for Swift and that if Sweeney continued to publish information about Swift's plane travel, she would have no choice but to exercise all the legal remedies available to him. ALSO READ | Travis Kelce answers the big question about Taylor Swift? The Super Bowl will provide many answers The Florida student said he received the letter from Swift's lawyers after some nonprofit organizations and media outlets criticized the singer's carbon footprint. Sweeney also said he meant no harm by his actions and was using public information. I actually think Swift has some good songs, Sweeney said. However, he said, I believe in transparency and informing the public. Sweeney also said that Swifts fans were very interested in her accounts and that she should expect her plane to be tracked whether I did or not.

