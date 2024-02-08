Ryan “Hollywood” Williams officially signs with Alabama





One of the most dramatic recruitments in recent Alabama high school history has finally come to an end. Saraland five-star receiver Ryan “Hollywood” Williams has officially signed his National Letter of Intent to head to the University of Alabama and play for new head coach Kalen DeBoer. NEWS: Five-star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams has signed with Alabama! The Top 5 players in Class 24 re-committed to the Crimson Tide on January 24 One of the best players in Alabama HSFB history https://t.co/1OwJu4XFXW pic.twitter.com/8TSyzqCGav -Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2024 Williams, who is the crown jewel of Alabama's 2024 class, was one of the best players in the country for two seasons before reclassifying from 2025 to 2024. For his efforts, he was rewarded as the first-ever Mr. Football in the State of Alabama. He had been committed to Alabama since October 2022, but reopened his recruitment following the retirement of Nick Saban. But even with Auburn and Texas chasing the superstar, DeBoer managed to land his commitment and now Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief with pen officially on paper. Ryan Williams with a few words before signing his National Letter of Intent. Long live the tide! pic.twitter.com/eHDy5QGfiY –Anna Snyder (@annaesnyder2) February 7, 2024 Last season, which was his junior year, Williams caught over 70 passes for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for nearly 300 yards, threw a touchdown pass and had two return touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2022, he did even more, catching 88 passes for over 1,600 yards and passing for over 40 total touchdowns. Simply put, Williams is one of the best players in the country and has a chance to contribute to Alabama's offense from the day he steps foot on campus. Michael Brauner is a senior sports analyst and contributing editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter@MBraunerWNSP Don't miss anything! Subscribe today to get top Alabama headlines delivered to your inbox.

