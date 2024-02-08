Actor Ahmed Reza Rubel dies





Ahmed Réza Rubel Actor Ahmed Reza Rubel died on Wednesday. He was 55 years old. Rubel visited the Bashundhara City shopping complex in the capital to attend the premiere of the show 'Peyarar Subas' directed by Nurul Alam Atique in the evening. However, he collapsed after reaching the scene after 5 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead. Producer of Peyarar Subas, Managing Director of Alpha i, Shahriar Shakil said, “Ahmed Reza Rubel went to Bashundhara town to attend the first performance of Peyarar Subas but collapsed in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead when he was transported to Square Hospital. We dedicated the film to Rubel. The film will be released in 27 theaters across the country on Friday. “I find it hard to believe that Ahmed Rubel is no more. I played opposite him in Alatchakra and Peyarar Subas. An artist lives through his works and Rubel is no different. He will live among us thanks to his work,” said Jaya Ahsan. Tariq Anam Khan said, “I have acted alongside him in many films. I pay tribute to him on behalf of all the actors and members of the Peyarar Subas team. Rubel was a great actor who could play any character. I hope he is happy wherever he is. Nasiruddin Yousuff said, “Rubel was a great actor who performed in many major productions of the Dhaka Theatre. I have worked with him for 25 years. His death left a huge void in the film industry. Rubel started his acting career with the theater troupe Dhaka Theater and gradually moved into big screen, small screen and OTT productions. He rose to prominence through the television series titled Pret, based on the novel of the same name by Muhammad Zafar Iqbal under the direction of Aahir Alam. Rubel received a huge response from the audience for playing the role of Ghora Mojid in Humayun Ahmed's drama Poka. His notable works on the big screen include Chandrokotha, Bachelor, Shyamol Chhaya, The Last Thakur, Guerrilla, Jonakir Aalo, Parapaar, Poush Maser Pirit, Alatchakra: Circle of Desire, Laal Moroger Jhuti, Chiranjeeb Mujib and Peyarar Subas. His body will be kept at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy today from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. He will be buried at Gazipur graveyard after Asr prayers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/224812/actor-ahmed-rubel-dies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos