Annette Bening is hopeful about the changing situation for women in Hollywood. The five-time Oscar nominee, 65, was at Harvard University on Tuesday to receive the 2024 Woman of the Year award from the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the university's distinguished theater group. Flanked by two members of the troupe, dressed respectively as a cactus and an astronaut, the Nyad The star spoke about the way women are portrayed on screen.

I think things are changing, said Bening, who sported a pixie cut and pinstripe suit. I think our understanding of women is improving, given what they're able to do in film and on television, and then the nuance that's brought into the way things are written today. There's a lot of talk about strong women and strong female roles, and that's great. But when you think about it, a strong woman is also an imperfect woman and she is also a woman with weaknesses and vulnerabilities. So it’s not just about strong roles for women. They are real women. And that's what we want.

Bening on stage with members of Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. (Lisa Dragani/WireImage)

Bening said no age is the finish line of a woman's evolution.

Just as we see in real life around us, just as we see among the women we know, there is never a moment when a woman stops evolving and changing, she said. .

This evolution is demonstrated in Bening's recent role as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, who swam from Cuba to Florida at age 64. Bening's portrayal of Bening earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

She certainly breaks any stereotype because of the way she lives her life and her athleticism, she added.

Bening made his film debut at age 30 in 1988. The great outdoors, playing Dan Aykroyd's committed wife in John Candy's classic comedy. In the film industry, making your film debut in your 30s has always been considered late. Bening said the role was not within the scope of her skills, but at the same time she was excited to become a working actress.

I played some of these roles, she recalls. When I started, to be honest, I was grateful, grateful to be working.

She said that since her debut in cinema 35 years ago, there have been fewer stereotypical images, but this also applies to male roles.

I think a lot of people want to stay challenged as they get older, not just in work, but in life, in relationships and in what they might do on a daily basis, Bening explained. It doesn't have to be a swimming marathon to want to challenge yourself. You want to do something new, you want to change and grow. And that's true for many women I know.

Bening, who has been married to actor Warren Beatty since 1992 and has four children, is also aware of how much of her life she puts on public display. She said she has already considered joining social media to promote some of the causes she is passionate about. But ultimately, his children advised him against this practice.

I asked one of my kids, I said, “You know, should I start?” Should I go on social media? And they say: No, mother, Bening laughed.

In the digital age where smartphones capture everything, Bening said, she would recommend that young actors and actresses maintain a sense of privacy. Looking back, this is the advice she gives herself.

I would tell my younger self, keep something of yourself for yourself and for the people you love and the people you trust, she said. And I would definitely say that to people who are starting out now. There is so much pressure on young actors and actresses to go public and talk about their life events in their publicity. And obviously, some are fine. There's no hard and fast rule, but you should always find a way to keep the things that matter most to you private.