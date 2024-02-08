Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Satisfaction, Discharge and Related Redemption of 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025





LAS VEGAS & RENO, Nevada, February 7, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZR) today announced the settlement of the cash tender offer for all of the 6.250% Senior Secured Notes in circulation of the Company, maturing in 2025 (the “Notes”). Additionally, the Company announced that it has settled and released its outstanding Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”). Satisfaction and release involves redemption of the Notes on July 1, 2024 (the Redemption Date), at a redemption price per Note of 100,000% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Reimbursement Date. The Company announced today that it has deposited sufficient U.S. Government Obligations (as defined in the Indenture) in trust with the U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, the Trustee under the Indenture. Deed of Trust, to satisfy and release the Notes and Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has acknowledged such satisfaction and release. The Company has requested the Trustee to distribute a notice of redemption to all holders of Notes currently of record on February 7, 2024. Copies of this notice of redemption and additional information relating to the redemption procedure of the Notes may be obtained from the Company. Investor Relations Contacts listed below. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture, nor an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other security, and it nor shall there be any sale of any Notes or other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. About Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diversified providers of casino entertainment in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through new resort development, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value for its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. To view our latest CSR report, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate-social-responsibility/csr-reports. Know when to stop before you start. Gaming problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. The story continues Forward-looking statements This press release may include information that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207656686/en/ Contacts Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Brian Agnew, [email protected]

Charise Crumbley, [email protected] Media Relations:

Kate Whiteley, [email protected]

