Taxi Driver Actor Lee Je Hoon Gears Up for New K-drama Chief Detective 1958 | Web series





New stills from the 1958 Chief Detective's Table show the next K-drama star under one roof. Lee Je Hoon, widely known for his prolific acting skills, especially in the drama series Taxi Driver, is returning as the leading man. Actor Lee Je Hoon, a taxi driver, is settling into his new role as a police detective with the highest arrest rate. (Instagram/mbcdrama_now) Serving as a prequel to the classic Korean series Chief Inspector that aired from 1971 to 1989, the new series is directed by Kim Sung Hoon, with Kim Young Shin helming the script. Going back in time, the period drama title will be set in 1958. Its cast welcomes actors Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, Seo Eun Soo, Yoon Hyun Soo, Jung Soo Bin, Choi Duk Moon and Choi Bool Am. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Lee Je Hoon already seems well established in his role as young Park Young Han, a marginal detective who has just moved to Seoul from his humble rural origins. Veteran actor Choi Bool Am originally played the character of Park Young Han. He was also pictured alongside Lee at the previous script reading and is set to make a special appearance in the new series. Read also : Netflix Korean Reality TV Shows of 2024: Single's Inferno 4, Zombieverse 2 and More The table read also showed Je Hoon fully dressed and in character. His charismatic vibe has once again made fans swoon, who can't wait to see him in action again. Lee Je Hoon was last seen in both seasons of Taxi Driver and Move to Heaven. Detective Chief 1958 Kdrama Release Date The upcoming South Korean action drama series is confirmed to be released in April 2024. Its episodes will be broadcast on Korean channel MBC TV every Friday and Saturday. Chief Detective 1958 Cast and Characters Lee Dong Hwi, who previously shared the screen with legendary veteran actor Choi Min Sik in the Disney+ series Big Bet, will play the role of Detective Kim Sang Soon. His character was nicknamed the “mad dog” by the police. Lee Je Hoon's role will significantly influence his life, and their characters are expected to share fun chemistry since both are equally determined to bring justice. Choi Woo Sung will take on the role of Jo Kyung Hwan. He also joins the same police station as the characters mentioned above. He admires Park Young Han and aspires to become like him. Yoon Hyun Soo, formerly seen in A Good Day to Be a Dog, also plays an important role as another employee of the Jongnam Police Station. Watch the trailer for Detective Chief 1958: Seo Eun Soo's Lee Hye Joo is a bookstore owner who shares many thrilling moments with Lee Je Hoon. Alongside them, Choi Duk Moon acts as a mentor to Park Young Han, a morally upright senior police officer. Jung Soo Bin plays Bong Nan Sil, a high school student whose life revolves around detective novels. With Choi Bool Am, the original actor who played the lead role in the 70s, by their side, the cast and crew of the prequel series were deeply moved. All this was reflected in the synergy created between the actors. Fans React to Photos of Lee Je Hoon From 1958 Chief Detective's Table Reading As always, fans started swooning over Lee Je Hoon as soon as the photos and video of the big moment hit the internet. While one fan couldn't wait to see “how chaotic the duo between Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi was going to be on the show, another tweeted, HE'S GORGEOUUUUUUUUS CAN'T WAIT!!!” It's almost as if fans of the Signal actor have already gotten the most out of this series. “The drama of the year is coming to us!! Park Younghan will serve,” said a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/taxi-driver-actor-lee-je-hoons-charismatic-chief-detective-1958-table-read-stills-impress-fans-king-is-back-101707324970487.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos