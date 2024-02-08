Zayn Exposed By His Former Lover – Entertainment Talk

She said when they met in person it was lovely and they had a great time. She had no complaints. Both parties knew it was no big deal.

He once asked her if she liked girls, to which she replied yes. He asked her to have a threesome, to find a girl who would be interested in being “invited to play”:

She didn't really want a threesome but agreed. It was difficult for her to find someone because he wouldn't let her say who he was. She said it was difficult to convince a girl to agree to a threesome with a man without knowing his name or seeing his photo. He accused him of wanting to use his name. She said she had to lie to Zayn and convince him that she wouldn't say it was with him, but that she told the girl. When the girl agreed, Zayn told Sam to show him her photo (so basically… he was making a huge fuss over nothing because he was very careless anyway).





They set up a meeting and then the day before or the same day of the meeting, the girl pulled out because she was scouting. Zayn was very angry and accused him of lying. Then he backtracked and said “I'm British” to explain why he was such a…well, *******. As if he was joking. She relented and apologized for the misunderstanding.

They set up a new date but Zayn asks Sam to go to his house early. She says she can't because she's working, and he…gets upset. Again. And basically he tells her to go early or he won't be there later.

He once again said he wasn't serious and she was being dramatic. She gives in again. They end up having a threesome and it was “okay, but I didn't really want to do it. I just did it for him.”

Sam and Zayn continued to hang out here and there after that, but eventually he hit her again with “do you know any milfs who would like to join us? I like big girls.” He pestered her to find someone, again, she once again said it was really hard to find someone who matched his specific tastes, who would want a threesome, who they could have confidence, etc. Eventually, they end up making plans. I think? I'm sorry this part is blurry because I skipped the videos, they are so long.

Anyway, his birthday comes and she asks him if he's free. He says yes and that he will try to find a girl to play with. And she goes “oh…”, like, she wanted to spend this with him. She says she told him when his birthday was but he didn't remember it. She asks him again if he was able to plan something with the other girl, and he replies that he could do it later, around 8:30 or 9:00 p.m. She says “ok” then he never responds. She ended up texting him to tell him it was his birthday. He once again describes it as dramatic.

He continued to harass her about a threesome

She went on Tinder to try to find a third and found a girl she thought might be interested. But since he's so particular with his tastes, she wanted to ask him if he liked the girl before doing all the work to convince her to have a threesome with a man she didn't really know. He got angry at this and accused her of flaunting the girls she was dating and annoying him with it.

She finally got angry and he claimed he was doing the threesome for HER, because SHE wanted it. And she says “you didn't even want to see me alone on my birthday, it was never about me”

And finally hit her with “if you want, c*ck, contact me, if you have a friend joining us at some point, let me know”

She finally asked him to stop contacting her because she was having feelings (November). I didn't take screenshots because I was exhausted. It's in the third video. He accepted. But he contacted her again on Christmas Eve and they saw each other again. Eventually he brought up the threesome thing again and she had met the girl from Tinder, so she talked it out with her and she agreed. She said she was really drunk on the day of the threesome because she didn't really want to do it, and then while they were going at it, Zayn kicked her out because she was focusing too much on the girl and left it aside.

He kicked her out in the rain while she was heavily drunk in the middle of the night. That ended things for good.



She has a crazy amount of never-before-seen photos of him because he was constantly sending her selfies. Insert here:

Which to me makes it all 100% real.