Minnesota Actor James Hong to Consolidate His Footprint in Hollywood

ANGELS Editor's Note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in March 2023. Minneapolis-born, Los Angeles-based actor James Hong will cement his legacy in Tinseltown later this month while celebrating his 95th birthday at the famed TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. Universal Pictures announced that Hong's hand and foot prints would be canonized in cement to commemorate his seven-decade career in the entertainment industry and to celebrate his 95th birthday just before the release of his new project, “Kung Fu Panda 4”. A star was added for Hong on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 at the age of 93, making him the oldest person to receive this honor. “From his beginnings as a comedian in the 1950s, to his early uncredited roles in several films in 1954-1955, to a multitude of versatile and groundbreaking acting roles, Hong tenaciously pursued his dreams, overcoming the challenges posed by the lack of substantial roles for Asian actors at that time,” Universal said in a statement. Hong, born in Minneapolis on February 22, 1929, has more than 600 credits to his name, including 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, in which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with the entire film. It also took to the Oscar stage that year when the film won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Picture. After the Oscars, Hong spoke with KARE 11's Heidi Wigdahl about the journey he's taken not only from the Midwest, but also as an aspiring Asian actor growing up in Minnesota. He recalled what it was like to experience “hidden prejudice” as a student at Minneapolis Central High School in the mid-to-late 1940s. “It’s a British play so it [drama teacher] said, “Well, now where should I put James?” » So she didn't even use me in the class play. She simply replaced a white actor to play the doctor,” Hong said. “So I've experienced this so-called 'hidden bias' throughout my life and came to Hollywood and yet the problem persists. “I did my best to get out of that rut and form the East West Players in Los Angeles and it became a big theater group doing plays and now it's probably the biggest and even in “Beyond that for Asian players. They're growing into another huge group.” By building like this, my efforts to try to even out the situation, in a sense, worked. Starting with players from the East and West until now, Asians are winning prizes everywhere. ” Hong's other notable films include “Blade Runner” (1982); “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986); and “Mulan” (1998) among hundreds of others. Hong continues the beloved “Kung Fu Panda” franchise as Mr. Ping, with the fourth installment scheduled for release on March 8. WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live broadcasts of all KARE 11 newscasts. You will also find on-demand replays of the newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and The Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and Minnesota in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

