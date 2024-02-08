Captain America 4 actor needed help fitting into his hawk costume





As Anthony Mackie begins his first feature film as Captain America, actor Danny Ramirez will take on the role of Falcon.



Talk to Variety at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Ramirez revealed that adjusting to the Falcon suit took some time. Luckily, Mackie, who was the Falcon to Steve Rogers' Captain America in several MCU films, was there to help. “I learned in the end to follow his lead in preparing his suit,” Ramirez said. “So maybe don't double everything. Make the cut-off.” Related Seth Rollins Teases His Mysterious Role in Captain America: Brave New World Seth Rollins discusses his MCU debut as well as his fears that fans won't accept his portrayal of the established character. Although Captain America: Brave New World pushed back to 2025, Ramirez is excited for fans to see the film. “There are some phenomenal sequences,” Ramirez continued. “The path [director Julius Onah] works and how he structures and layers his characters and films – “Luce” is a phenomenal example – like the little hidden gems he places from the score to the different sound elements, or how he plays with certain lenses. I'm excited about the whole experience, but specifically, there's a sequence that we shot that I haven't seen yet, but I've heard a lot of really cool things. “

New look for Captain America In addition to a new Falcon, fans can also expect to see a Sam Wilson in an updated Captain America costume. A photo for Brave New World Merchandise previously confirmed that the new costume more closely resembles the one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wore during his seven years as a superhero. The costume is a deeper blue than the one he wore, true to the comics. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The neck gaiter was also replaced with red goggles similar to the ones Sam wore as Falcon. Related Alita: Battle Angel Star reportedly cast as Captain America 4 villain Rosa Salazar, star of Maze Runner and Alita: Battle Angel, is officially part of the cast of Captain America: New World Order as Diamondback.

Brave New World also underwent some changes behind the scenes as Matthew Orton was hired to write new scenes for the film. Orton, who previously worked as a consulting producer and writer for the Disney+ series Moon Knight, will create new material that will be filmed during additional photography later this year. Reshoots have become essential to every Marvel film, seamlessly integrated into the studio's quality control production process. Although the plot remains unknown, rumors suggest that Sam was benched after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier because of the politics in the story. President Ross thinks Captain America will do better in a public relations position. However, Sam believes his goal lies in active duty. Similar to Marvel comics, choices in the Oval Office will impact how Captain America defends his country. Captain America: Brave New World releases in theaters on February 14, 2025. Source: Variety

Marvel Cinematic Universe Created by Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows heroes across the galaxy and across realities as they defend the universe from evil. Characters) Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Black Panther, Monica Rambeau, Scarlet Witch.

