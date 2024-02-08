Hollywood completely ignores women my age





The way back is Hallmark Channels' first new original series in seven years and, in its debut season last year, marked a major genre shift for the network known for its wholesome, family-friendly programming: the supernatural. The series, currently airing its second season, has established itself as one of cable television's most watched series on Sunday nights, suggesting that the network's loyal viewers are on board with the unexpected element of time travel. The way back focuses on three generations of the Landry family. After years of estrangement, caused by a tragic event in the family's past, they reunite to live together on a small Canadian farm. There, mom Kat (Chyler Leigh) and daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) discover one of the property's most unique features: a pond that allows you to travel through time when you dive into it. (Never seen this on Zillow) Traveling to past eras, Kat and Alice begin to unravel emotional family mysteries, unbeknownst to matriarch Delilah, who goes by the name Del, played by Andie MacDowell. MacDowell portrays Del in different time periods, but is the fundamental force among the series' supernatural elements: the loyal widow who looks after the farm and her family. Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press conference in Los Angeles, MacDowell said she appreciated the strength of the character she plays on the show, especially at 65, during a period in her career where the industry tends to ignore and devalue talent. and the value of actresses. People my age often thank me because I always represent them, because we are often left out, MacDowell told reporters. I just think women are grateful to still be on screen at my age, because if you watch television, a lot of times my generation is completely left out. And I'm just happy to be able to continue to work and play an interesting character and, you know, present myself for everyone. It is not lost on her that as a celebrity and brand ambassador, she can travel to glamorous events with LOreal and then contrast those experiences in this successful period of her acting career where she played roles in series like The way back and years 2021 Housemaid. I think I have a lot more freedom now, at my age,” she said. Women go through a very difficult time after the age of 40 because the world starts destroying them. Men are elevated as they age, but women are not. And it's well known that many women in their forties and fifties have difficulties in our profession. But the great thing about my current situation is that I no longer have to pretend to be, she added. I'm just lucky doing LOreal because I get to go out and be glamorous too. But I don't play a character [in this show] which is glamorous at all. But she is dynamic, interesting and strong. And so I have this double life happening for me at my age of 65. But I think not only do people enjoy seeing me glamorous in LOreal, but also representing them in a series that is really interesting and the characters are fascinating. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/andie-macdowell-hollywood-completely-ignores-women-my-age The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos