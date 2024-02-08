Entertainment
The Boys' Club of Hollywood must leave the scene – The Minnesota Daily
When the Oscar nominations were released this year, fans of the Barbie movie were quick to flood the screens with their outrage, sparking debate in many corners of social media.
While we can examine all the details of what exactly goes into consideration for an academy nomination, one point in this controversy seems certain and deserves recognition: there is a distinct lack of opportunity for women working in the film industry.
Barbie made history as the most profitable film directed by a woman of all time, proving to audiences that films written and directed by women can be as financially successful as films written and directed by their male counterparts. On the surface, this seems like a major victory for women, not just in the film industry but everywhere, especially when you look at the box office scores.
Yet here we are at the beginning of 2024 and women still do not represent an equal share in the film industry. According to a study, 75% of the highest-grossing films hired 10 or more men, while only 4% hired 10 or more women in 2023. Additionally, only 16% of the directors of the 250 highest-grossing films of 2023 were women.
This is less than the previous year, which was 18%, a notable drop for an already low percentage.
In the year with some of the most publicly acclaimed films being made by women, you would think that the film industry was finally crossing the street on this issue of gender inequality, but it hasn't even crossed the sidewalk. What could be the reason? In reality, it's quite simple: major movie studios don't hire enough women.
Carolyn Sackett, a fourth-year student and film club president at the University of Minnesota, doesn't find the percentage surprising, but the lack of catch-up to hire more women is disappointing.
A lot of that has to do with the fact that it's a boys' club tasked with making a movie, Sackett said. You need a lot of connections and someone who is willing to produce and finance. People must think you are capable enough to do it. And unfortunately, with Hollywood becoming a boys' club again, it's much harder for a woman to make it.
Success in the film industry is not always attributed to popularity, but it is most certainly attributed to opportunity. However, in the case of a woman, opportunities are rare and it seems that popularity is the only way to succeed, or at least to approach it, while the film industry seems to favor men regardless of their Status.
For this reason, emerging filmmakers are going out of their way to prevent their ideas from being abandoned by money-hungry producers who don't believe that stories by and about women can sell.
It is not the fault of women, but rather the fault of the greedy film industry which pushed women moved away from directing and key behind-the-scenes roles in the 1920s, when cinema began to experience financial success. Wealth and patriarchy crept in and prevented women from being treated equally in the industry and receiving the accolades they deserved.
Kelly Nathe, journalist and programmer for the MSP Film Society, believes that the industry is rooted in patriarchal ideals and, clearly, these ideals have unconsciously manifested themselves at venues such as the prestigious Oscars.
Usually when you are nominated you are automatically invited [to the academy] and you may also be invited to join by peers belonging to the academy, Nathe said. So it's kind of a Sisyphean task that women who try to climb the ladder, as directors, don't quite succeed. They cannot be nominated and therefore cannot join the directors branch of the academy.
In an effort to incorporate more diversity, the planned academy in 2016 to double its number of diverse members by 2020. In 2021, nearly 400 new members joined, including 46% were women.
However, even with this substantial increase, women only made up approximately 33% of academy voters in 2022, continuing the gender gap.
Now, I'm not dismissing the academy's attempt to be more inclusive. I'm glad there was an increase in not only the number of women invited, but also people of color. However, this remains insufficient and there is no excuse for the lack of catch-up.
Women continue to prove themselves more and more each year and the public is becoming extremely aware of this. It is time that these prestigious awards ceremonies reflect this awareness.
We don't need more Barbies, but we do need more brilliant films directed by women that tell well-crafted, comprehensive stories that people show up for, Nathe said.
Women don't expect to receive accolades just because they are women, but because they want their work and art to be recognized. But how can we recognize women when they are not even taken into account?
|
Sources
2/ https://mndaily.com/281523/opinion/opinion-the-hollywood-boys-club-needs-to-exit-stage-right/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Boys' Club of Hollywood must leave the scene – The Minnesota Daily
- Bermuda cricket team to play four matches in India – The Royal Gazette
- Check out the best street style from Seoul Fashion Week
- Pakistan: Two bomb blasts kill at least 28 ahead of Balochistan elections | BBC News
- Oklahoma closes more drainage wells in response to earthquake
- Cost of Donald Trump's Greenville Fundraiser
- Putin's visit to Türkiye postponed
- I still speak to Johnson on occasion, says Sunak
- US drone strike in Iraq kills leader of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militiaExBulletin
- Actress Gina Carano sues Disney for firing from 'The Mandalorian'
- No. 16 USC Womens Tennis heads to Seattle for ITA National Team Indoor Championships
- FTC slams Microsoft in court over Activision Blizzard layoffs