The Boys' Club of Hollywood must leave the scene – The Minnesota Daily

When the Oscar nominations were released this year, fans of the Barbie movie were quick to flood the screens with their outrage, sparking debate in many corners of social media.

While we can examine all the details of what exactly goes into consideration for an academy nomination, one point in this controversy seems certain and deserves recognition: there is a distinct lack of opportunity for women working in the film industry.

Barbie made history as the most profitable film directed by a woman of all time, proving to audiences that films written and directed by women can be as financially successful as films written and directed by their male counterparts. On the surface, this seems like a major victory for women, not just in the film industry but everywhere, especially when you look at the box office scores.

Yet here we are at the beginning of 2024 and women still do not represent an equal share in the film industry. According to a study, 75% of the highest-grossing films hired 10 or more men, while only 4% hired 10 or more women in 2023. Additionally, only 16% of the directors of the 250 highest-grossing films of 2023 were women.

This is less than the previous year, which was 18%, a notable drop for an already low percentage.

In the year with some of the most publicly acclaimed films being made by women, you would think that the film industry was finally crossing the street on this issue of gender inequality, but it hasn't even crossed the sidewalk. What could be the reason? In reality, it's quite simple: major movie studios don't hire enough women.

Carolyn Sackett, a fourth-year student and film club president at the University of Minnesota, doesn't find the percentage surprising, but the lack of catch-up to hire more women is disappointing.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that it's a boys' club tasked with making a movie, Sackett said. You need a lot of connections and someone who is willing to produce and finance. People must think you are capable enough to do it. And unfortunately, with Hollywood becoming a boys' club again, it's much harder for a woman to make it.

Success in the film industry is not always attributed to popularity, but it is most certainly attributed to opportunity. However, in the case of a woman, opportunities are rare and it seems that popularity is the only way to succeed, or at least to approach it, while the film industry seems to favor men regardless of their Status.

For this reason, emerging filmmakers are going out of their way to prevent their ideas from being abandoned by money-hungry producers who don't believe that stories by and about women can sell.

It is not the fault of women, but rather the fault of the greedy film industry which pushed women moved away from directing and key behind-the-scenes roles in the 1920s, when cinema began to experience financial success. Wealth and patriarchy crept in and prevented women from being treated equally in the industry and receiving the accolades they deserved.

Kelly Nathe, journalist and programmer for the MSP Film Society, believes that the industry is rooted in patriarchal ideals and, clearly, these ideals have unconsciously manifested themselves at venues such as the prestigious Oscars.

Usually when you are nominated you are automatically invited [to the academy] and you may also be invited to join by peers belonging to the academy, Nathe said. So it's kind of a Sisyphean task that women who try to climb the ladder, as directors, don't quite succeed. They cannot be nominated and therefore cannot join the directors branch of the academy.

In an effort to incorporate more diversity, the planned academy in 2016 to double its number of diverse members by 2020. In 2021, nearly 400 new members joined, including 46% were women.

However, even with this substantial increase, women only made up approximately 33% of academy voters in 2022, continuing the gender gap.

Now, I'm not dismissing the academy's attempt to be more inclusive. I'm glad there was an increase in not only the number of women invited, but also people of color. However, this remains insufficient and there is no excuse for the lack of catch-up.

Women continue to prove themselves more and more each year and the public is becoming extremely aware of this. It is time that these prestigious awards ceremonies reflect this awareness.

We don't need more Barbies, but we do need more brilliant films directed by women that tell well-crafted, comprehensive stories that people show up for, Nathe said.

Women don't expect to receive accolades just because they are women, but because they want their work and art to be recognized. But how can we recognize women when they are not even taken into account?