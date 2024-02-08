Fired Mandalorian Actor Sues Disney With Backing From Elon Musk







This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: Actor and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano sued Walt Disney Co. Tuesday for wrongful termination and discrimination in a lawsuit backed by billionaire Elon Musk.

Carano alleged that the media giant fired her from The Mandalorian series in 2021 due to her conservative posts on social media sites, including X, formerly known as Twitter. Social media users criticized the posts as racist, anti-Semitic, transphobic, and supporting claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The actor also claimed she was treated differently from her male colleagues who expressed their political opinions on social media. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Not long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, the accused made it clear that only one orthodoxy of thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire and that those who dared to question or not Failure to fully comply would not be tolerated, the newspaper said. lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in California. Dive overview: Musk posted on X in August that the company finance legal costs for people who have been unfairly treated by their employers for posting or liking something on the platform. Musk confirmed on Tuesday that his offer had been extended to Carano in his lawsuit against Disney. Ms. Carano is supported in this effort by X Corp, which said: As a sign of X Corps' commitment to free speech, the online platform is proud to provide financial support for Carano's lawsuit, thus making it possible to request justification of one's rights to freedom of expression. on X and the ability to work without intimidation, harassment or discrimination, Caranos' lawyers said in a press release Tuesday, referencing California state legal protections. The actor, who played Cara Dune, a former Rebellion soldier in the series The Mandalorian, was dismissed in February 2021 shortly after an article comparing the persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust to the hatred people feel today towards political differences. After the now-deleted post on Instagram, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending. Carano asked to be reinstated to her role and receive at least $75,000 in compensatory damages for her termination and loss of future employment, as well as emotional distress and punitive damages to be determined at trial , according to the lawsuit.

