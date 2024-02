Cecilia Gentili, 'Pose' Actress and LGBTQ+ Activist, Dies at 52

Cécilia Gentili, a famous LGBTQ+ rights advocate, author and actress best known for her portrayal of Miss Orlando in Pose, has died. She was 52 years old. Gentilis' death was confirmed in a shared post on his Instagram account late Tuesday. Our beloved Cecilia Gentili died this morning to continue to watch over us in spirit, the message read. Please be gentle with one another and love one another fiercely. The cause of death has not been announced. The news sparked a wave of tributes from elected officials as well as their fellow defenders. New York's LGBTQ+ community has lost a champion, trans icon Cecilia Gentili, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) written the, formerly Twitter. As an artist and unwavering activist in the trans rights movement, she has helped countless people find love, joy, and acceptance. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. At the time of Cecilia Gentili's death, the LGBTQ+ rights advocate, author and actor was considering returning to the New York stage. Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and president of GLAAD, expressed similar sentiments. The death of Cecilia Gentilis is an immense loss. she wrote. She has had an impact on many people, especially the trans community in New York and beyond. This is the power of one person who used their identity and gifts to help more people be seen and heard. In an Instagram postactor Dominique Jackson called his Pose co-star a dear sister and a force to be reckoned with. You sacrificed to boldly speak your truth and live it and for that you changed and influenced many lives and the world, she added. Gentili, born in Argentina, moved to the United States at age 26 in the hope of being able to safely live her truth as a transgender woman, residing first in Florida and then in New York. She supported herself largely through sex work. A brief stint in prison for drug possession convinced Gentili to focus on his recovery and pursue a career in public health. After working with Apicha Community Health Center and GMHC (formerly Gay Mens Health Crisis), she founded Trans action advicean advocacy group focused on developing LGBTQ-affirming services in the workplace, in 2019. In 2021, she unveiled Cecilias Professional Inclusion Networkwhich provides free health care to sex workers, through a partnership with the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center. “I never want to judge my work based on how ‘radical’ I am. But I judge it based on what I do for my people and for myself,” Gentili wrote, seen here in 2019. Erik McGregor via Getty Images After appearing in four episodes of Pose from 2018 to 2021, Gentili began devoting more time to artistic pursuits. In 2022, she published Faltas: Letters to everyone in my hometown who is not my rapist, a memoir of his early years. Next April, she planned to return to the stage for a reminder presentation of Red inkan autobiographical one-woman show that debuted last year in New York. In an essay for the 2023 anthology Surviving transphobiaGentili shrugged off the radical label for her life's work. I say this to trans people, trans women of color and trans women of color who are undocumented or sex workers or both, to people like me: do what you can to achieve whatever level of empowerment you can get, but also be safe, she wrote. I would probably never call myself a radical, especially in two countries with such high rates of trans femicide and history of coups. I never want to judge my work based on how radical I am, she added. But I judge it by what I do for my people and for myself. Support HuffPost Our 2024 coverage needs you At HuffPost, we believe everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford expensive news subscriptions. That's why we're committed to providing in-depth, carefully fact-checked information that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into the critical issues facing our country today, or news stories that make you laugh, we value you. The truth is that producing news costs money, and we're proud that we've never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you like to join us in helping keep our stories free for everyone? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. We can't do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to producing well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns of this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis, and timely takes you won't find anywhere else. Reporting in today's political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/cecilia-gentili-pose-actor-and-lgbtq-rights-advocate-dead_n_65c3c068e4b093b2e781e8c7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos