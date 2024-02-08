Star Wars Actress Gina Carano Questions Disney's Lack of Response to Pedro Pascal's Social Media Posts





Licensed Mandalorian Actress Gina Carano has questioned messages shared by her former co-star Pedro Pascal as part of a new lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm. The 41-year-old actor is suing the studios for discrimination and wrongful termination after the former MMA fighter was dropped from the Star Wars spinoff. in February 2021 after sharing a social media post in which she appeared to compare the Republican experience in the United States to that of the Jewish people during the Holocaust. On Tuesday (February 6), Carano, who played the character of special forces warrior Cara Dune, filed a lawsuit against her dismissal, citing damage to her reputation and discrimination based on her gender. In a section titled Social Media Posts of Carano's Co-Stars, the lawsuit at one point questioned Disney and Lucasfilm's lack of response to posts shared on X/Twitter by her former co-star Pascal, with whom she had previously claimed to have reached an agreement with over their opposing beliefs. The lawsuit reads: Carano respects her co-stars' right to express their opinions on social media, even if they differ from her own, and she remains personally committed to each of them. However, Defendants' treatment of Carano contrasts sharply with Defendants' embrace of her male co-workers and other male employees. The following examples are therefore provided to demonstrate the discriminatory treatment Carano endured from the defendants. Caranos' lawyers then cited posts in which Pascal supported Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ rights, stating: On June 27, 2020, Pascal posted two Disney-owned Muppet characters, Bert and Ernie, as flag-waving activists of transgender and LGBTQ+ pride and promoting Black Lives. Import and finance the police. Another post shared in the lawsuit shows Pascal comparing Donald Trump to Hitler. It reads: As a result of information and belief, Pascal was not disciplined, nor required to review documentaries on any of these topics or speak to people with contrary views, nor was he subjected to pressured to apologize for one of his messages. His employment was not terminated, and defendants made no public statements about his social media posts, much less called them abhorrent. Carano is seeking a court order that would require Lucasfilm to recast it and at least $75,000, plus punitive damages. In addition to firing her, defendants refused to hire her for previously promised roles, including but not limited to Season 3 of The Mandalorianthe new series Rangers of the New Republicand planned future Stars Wars feature films (which were recently announced), all because of her political beliefs and disparate treatment from her male colleagues, the complaint claims. Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano starred together in The Mandalorian (Getty Images for Disney)

