Kiran Rao reveals why she and Aamir Khan never exposed son Azad to paparazzi and says he should have privacy | Bollywood News





Actor Aamir Khan's eldest son Junaid Khan will soon make his Bollywood debut, but for years Junaid kept his distance from photographers in Mumbai and was barely seen on social media. Her youngest, Azad Rao Khan, 12, also stays away. out of the public eye and is only seen on special occasions. Azad's mother and Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao said that as parents, they believe children should be given their privacy. In an interview with Showsha, Kiran spoke about the same and said that since she and Aamir are not seen at many parties, Azad can manage to stay away from the paparazzi. “I think children should have their privacy. Kids who want to come in public, sure, but Azad was never really interested in those big events, so we gave him his privacy. Aamir and I, as people, are very modest. We are not the type of glamorous people who go out and party or attend events. I think it stems from the fact that we're not going, so he has no reason to be on the red carpet,” she said, adding, “He's not as interested and I'm not too keen either. to take it. I think children should find their own interests. Being the son of actor Aamir and filmmaker mother Kiran, one might assume that Azad has similar interests, but Kiran has stated that he is more inclined towards animation than live-action storytelling due to his empathetic nature. “At first he was a little afraid of films because films have heightened emotions and he is very sensitive, like a super empathetic child. He was very affected by… things that other kids find completely normal… like Star Wars starts with a TIE Fighter crashing and I had to leave the movie theater with him because he was like “what happened to the pilot? So at first he had a lot of trouble watching live movies. He can watch animation, but live action is too close to home. Having said that, now he is 12, I am sure he is ready to watch stuff,” she said. Kiran also said that he has not watched his latest film Laapata Ladies. Jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khans banner and his own venture Kindling Productions, Kiran's Laapataa Ladies will release on March 1. The film is set against the backdrop of rural India and revolves around the story of two young brides who are exchanged on a train. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kiran-rao-aamir-khan-never-exposed-son-azad-to-paparazzi-9149404/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos