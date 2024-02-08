OKd street sales in Hollywood





The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 6 to remove seven no-retail zones throughout the city, including areas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and around the Hollywood Bowl. The move was spearheaded by Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th Ward, and Council President Paul Krekorian, 2nd Ward, and brings the city into compliance with state law that decriminalized street vending. The board also eliminated no-sales zones around Dodger Stadium, LA LIVE/Crypto.com Arena, Universal Studios/Citywalk, El Pueblo De Los Angeles Historic Landmark and the Fairgrounds. Vendors praised the council for scrapping the zones, saying they have been targets of harassment since the zones were created in 2018. Many vendors are immigrants who said they were unfairly and arbitrarily chosen to enforce the rules. As the son of street vendors, I have seen how hard these people work and how harassment and traffic tickets can threaten their ability to provide for their families, Soto-Martnez said. What we're saying with this law is that we see you, we appreciate your hard work, and we want to work with you on sales rules that can work for everyone. The motion approved by council maintains existing health and safety rules for street vending. However, sellers cannot be targeted by authorities simply because they are in a specific location. Street vendors, properly regulated, can play a vital role in the life of a vibrant commercial district, said Krekorian, who mentioned that his grandfather was a street vendor when he first immigrated to the United States . Street vending often offers new immigrants the opportunity to become entrepreneurs. I know this personally because my grandfather sold melons on Sunset Boulevard when he first came to this country. The steps we have taken bring us into full compliance with state law while providing for judicious regulation of street commerce and preserving this critical entry point to entrepreneurship. The new law will come into effect in about a month. Hollywood business representatives said they are willing to work with the city to ensure people are treated fairly and health and safety regulations are enforced. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is committed to a diverse and dynamic business climate in Hollywood, said Chamber President and CEO Steve Nissen. Now that the City has determined a path forward on vending zones, we look forward to working with City officials to develop a comprehensive approach to ensure consistent and equitable health and safety for all Hollywood businesses. The board of directors of the Hollywood Partnership, which oversees the Hollywood Business Improvement District, has not yet taken a position on the issue. However, administrators plan to work with Soto-Martinez's office to ensure that members of the Hollywood community can provide input on any future projects involving street vending. Hollywood is a bustling area with high foot traffic and a concentration of popular attractions, making it a prime location for street vendors of all types. Despite the areas being closed to sales for five years, unregulated street vendors continue to set up shop on the boulevard. The city of Los Angeles should consider looking at other major cities like New York, where vendors are valued and have been successfully regulated for years, said Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership. However, any new legislation regarding this activity must involve further discussions with the Hollywood community. The Hollywood Partnership is committed to engaging in this very important conversation.

