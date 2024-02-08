Halo Season 2: The Master Chief meets Dr. Halsey's new replacement (VIDEO) | Entertainment





In the upcoming second season of HaloChief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) meets Dr. Halseys (Natasha McElhone) new replacement, James Ackerson (Joseph Morgan), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In season 2 of Paramount+ (premiering February 8), Master Chief leads his elite Spartan team into battle against the alien threat Covenant. Following a life-altering event on an isolated planet, John senses an imminent shift in the war and risks everything to prove a belief no one else shares: the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest bastion . With the galaxy teetering on the brink, John embarks on a quest to find the key to humanity's survival or demise, the Halo. In the clip above, we see Chief meeting with Ackerson after his meeting with the Covenant on the distant planet, as he is announced as the new director of the Spartan program. Following the events of season 1, where the UNSC now wants Halsey to avoid her death sentence, Ackerson says he hopes she lives long enough to face her crimes, much to the dismay of the leader, who makes him more trust only in the UNSC itself. See the rest of the tense scene above. Halo stars Schreiber and McElhone are both producers this season. The actors also returning for season 2 are Jane Taylorlike Cortana,Bokeem Woodbine,Shabana AzmiNatacha Culzac,Olive grayYerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy,Charlie MurphyAndDanny Sapani. Laera (Fiona OShaughnessy), Sorens' confidante, wife, and accomplice, also returns from Season 1. Soren and Laera's son, Kessler (Tylan Bailey), had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the rubble. The new cast members are Morgan and Cristina Rodlo. Morgan's James Ackerson is a fearsome intelligence operative who has spent his career rising through the ranks of the UNSC's Secret Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo plays Talia Perez, a linguistics corporal for a UNSC Marine Corps communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see real combat. HaloSeason 2 premiere (two episodes), Thursday February 8, 2024, Paramount More titles:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_a9a4170f-b5dc-59a9-806a-1b93700b3c94.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos