CBFC asks the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to shorten the sex scene. Bollywood

Upcoming romantic drama film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has witnessed a cut in the 'sexual act scene' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to Bollywood Hungamathe film also has an “audio medicine”. (Also read | Teri Baaton's title song Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon perform quirky dance moves; fans love the atmosphere) Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Akhiyaan Gulaab, the second song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Witnesses Scene Cut According to the report, CBFC reduced scenes of sexual acts by 25%. The listing also stated that nine seconds of the scene had been censored. The intimate scene, which previously lasted 36 seconds, was reduced to 27 seconds. In the second half of the film, the word “daru (alcohol)” was replaced with “drink”. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! What other changes have been made? The CBFC also asked the film team to add the static anti-smoking message in Hindi in larger, more readable fonts. After the changes were made, the CBFC granted the film a U/A certificate on February 2. The duration of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is 143.15 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds) as mentioned in the censor certificate. . About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of artificial intelligence (AI). In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and eventually marries Kriti's character Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer, recently revealed, showed that Shahid had finally fallen in love with the robot. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar produced it. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will hit the theaters on February 9. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. Shahid lived like this on my body. Recently, Shahid spoke about the film at its promotional event. As quoted by news agency PTI, Shahid had said, “I was wondering why I haven't done a love story for a long time. It often happens that we find films coming from a similar space one after the other. But I wanted to do something different. The word “different” is defined by this film because the subject matter is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it's a very new and different concept for me. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

