Could Fortnite be coming to Disneyland now that Disneyland is heading to Fortnite? – Daily newsletter





Now that Disneyland and Disney World are heading into the Fortnite video game universe, it's not too early to start wondering if and when the characters and stories from the online battle royale game will find their way to the parks at Disney theme. The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday February 7 its intention to invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, and to collaborate on new worlds of video games and entertainment. ALSO WATCH: Will Taylor Swift go to Disneyland after the Super Bowl? Swifties hope so Disney CEO Bob Iger explained during the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday how he spoke with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Disney Parks Chairman Josh DAmaro, to brainstorm ways to integrate Disney intellectual property into Fortnite games. What if we created a gigantic Fortnite Disney World that could live next to Fortnite and be completely interconnected with it? Iger said during the call with analysts. A world where people can play the games we make and where they could make their own games. ALSO WATCH: Disneyland kicks off Black History Month with food and music festival Concept art for the Disney-centric video game interface envisioned for the Fortnite partnership resembles a theme park with multiple Disney castles in a gleaming central hub surrounded by at least eight islands populated with visual nods to the familiar Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox. brands, films and shows. The theme park-like islands are filled with references to Wreck It Ralph, Monsters Inc. and Lilo & Stitch that sit alongside video game copies of the Star Wars Galaxys Edge and Cars Land themed lands at the Disneyland resort. A Nightmare Before Christmas themed land can be found next to Radiateur Springs. Other islands are dedicated solely to recreations of Peter Pan's Neverland, the Hallelujah Mountains of Pandora Avatars and the Star Wars icy planet of Hoth. ALSO WATCH: 5 Best Things I Ate at Disneylands Great Maple Restaurant “Our new relationship with Epic Games will create a transformational gaming and entertainment universe that integrates Disney's world-class storytelling into the Epics Fortnite cultural phenomenon, enabling consumers to play, watch, create and purchase digital and physical goods,” Iger said on the call. This is Disney's largest ever entry into the video game world and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. Like Epic Games, Disney uses 3D design tool Unreal Engine to create content for its portfolio of video games, films and TV shows. Walt Disney Imagineering also used Unreal Engine to help design more than 15 attractions at Disney theme parks, including Millennium Falcon: The Smugglers' Race at Disneyland and Disneys Hollywood Studios. Shared use of technology will help streamline collaboration between Disney and Epic. This will allow us to bring together our incredible collection of stories and experiences from across the company for a broad audience in a way we have only dreamed of before,” DAmaro said in a statement released by Disney. Epic Games' cutting-edge technology and Fortnite's open ecosystem will help us reach consumers where they are so they can interact with Disney in the way that works best for them. Disney's partnership with the creator of the famous video game Fortnite follows the example of its rival Universal Studios which teams up with Nintendo to bring Super Mario and Donkey Kong rides to its theme parks in Hollywood and Japan and soon in Florida and Singapore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailybulletin.com/2024/02/07/could-fortnite-come-to-disneyland-now-that-disneyland-is-heading-to-fortnite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos