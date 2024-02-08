Disney Leans on 'Moana,' Taylor Swift and 'Fortnite' for Future Growth

By Mike Murphy

Walt Disney Co. is banking on a trio of pop culture heavyweights to help improve its bottom line in the near future.

Disney (DIS) revealed a slew of upcoming attractions in its earnings report Wednesday afternoon, including the streaming premiere of Taylor Swift's hit concert film, a sequel to the wildly popular animated film “Moana ” and a strategic partnership with Epic Games Inc., the company behind the hit video game “Fortnite”.

“The stage is now set for significant growth and success,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said during Disney's call with analysts, according to a FactSet transcript.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will stream exclusively on Disney+ on March 15, featuring five additional songs that were not included in the theatrical or DVD releases. “Cardigan,” from Swift’s 2020 album “Folklore,” is one of the new songs, but Disney hasn’t revealed the others.

The film was initially released theatrically in October and set the record for the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $260 million.

“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are,” Iger said in a statement.

In a surprise move, Iger also announced that “Moana 2” will hit theaters on November 27. Development of a “Moana” series for Disney+ was announced in 2020, but since returning as CEO in 2022, Iger has pushed for Disney's biggest film. productions will debut in theaters rather than streaming.

“This was originally developed as a series, but we were impressed with what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger said on the call.

The return of “Moana” is a big deal because, well, the movie is still a big deal, seven years after its release.

The original “Moana” film raked in $687 million at the box office, and it was still the No. 1 streaming movie across all services last year, according to Nielsen, with 11.6 billion minutes watched. Since it began being available to stream on Disney+ in 2019, “Moana” has been viewed for 880 billion minutes, Nielsen said, the equivalent of the full film being viewed 775 million times.

Iger also touted a list of other upcoming Disney releases, including “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” Pixar's “Inside Out 2,” “Deadpool 3,” “Alien: Romulus” and “Mufasa: The Lion King “, all to come. in theaters in 2024.

Meanwhile, Disney also announced a strategic partnership with Epic Games that includes a $1.5 billion stake. “This marks Disney’s largest entry into the video game world and provides significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Iger said.

The deal will create “a transformational gaming and entertainment universe that integrates Disney's world-class storytelling into the epic cultural phenomenon 'Fortnite,'” Iger said, specifically highlighting the “tremendous” opportunities for iconic Disney brands like as Marvel, “Star Wars”, Pixar and “Avatar”.

Iger said he was impressed by the time spent in front of younger audiences on video games – as opposed to television or movies – and that an intellectual property deal with Epic was a low-risk, high-reward venture.

“Just like we take intellectual property from our films and television and have it expressed in our parks, this is a great way to do it in games,” Iger said. “It's a way to have some stake in the game… but also to build a world where we don't create too much risk for the business.”

Investors apparently liked what they heard: Disney shares jumped nearly 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

-Mike Murphy

