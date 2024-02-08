Disney to acquire $1.5 billion stake in Cary-based Epic Games





Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday that it would buy a $1.5 billion stake in the video game maker Epic Games and expand its relationship with the Cary-based company. The two companies announced that they would collaborate on new games and entertainment as part of a multi-year project. Disney and Epic already collaborate, notably in the development of video games such as “Kingdom Hearts 3” and “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”. They have also worked together in film editing and animation for theaters and streaming, and in the creation of more than 15 Disney Parks attractions such as “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” to Star Wars: Galaxys Edge. “Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their entire portfolio,” said the CEO of Epic Games. Tim Sweeney in a report. “We are now collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open, and interoperable ecosystem that will bring the Disney and Fortnite communities together.” Sweeney owns the majority of shares in Epic Games, while the ChineseTencent Holdings Ltd. holds a 40% stake. The company was valued at $31.5 billion in April 2022, when Sony and LEGO's parent company each invested $1 billion. At this valuation, Disney would have a 5% stake. The partnership will focus on the use of Unreal Engine, a series of 3D computer graphics game engines developed by Epic Games, which was first featured in the first-person shooter video game “Unreal” from 1998. Epic Games participated in the 2017 Disney Accelerator Program, which aims to impact the future of technology and entertainment. This marks Disney’s largest entry into the video game world and provides significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in a new and revolutionary way.” Disney said the transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Epic Games laid off about 16% of its workforce, or about 900 workers, in September. The company also sold Band Camp to Songtradr, a music marketplace company supporting artists.

