Government expects fair judicial review of entertainment tax hike





Jakarta. Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno recently said on Wednesday that the Constitutional Court would be able to make a fair and win-win decision on increasing entertainment taxes. The government's decision to increase entertainment tax to between 40 and 75 percent for nightclubs, karaoke halls, nightclubs, bars and spas has sparked backlash from businesses. The Indonesian Spa Association (ASPI) filed a lawsuit against the substantial tax increases in the Constitutional Court. The Indonesian Tourism Industry Association (GIPI) also filed for judicial review and demanded that the tax remain capped at 10 percent. According to Sandiaga, the government will respect the legal actions of industrial associations. “We hope that the [court] will make a fair decision,” Sandiaga said at the Investor Daily Roundtable forum in Jakarta. Sandiaga then recalled a similar case that occurred in 2011. At the time, the Indonesian Golf Course Owners Association (APLGI) challenged the government's decision to impose an entertainment tax on golf . The association said at the time that golf should not be subject to such a tax because it should be considered a type of sport rather than entertainment. The APLGI ultimately won the judicial review against the government, with golf no longer subject to the tax. “We saw this happen in a similar case. So I would just like to have a positive outlook on things and that the current legal process [on the entertainment tax increases] would result in a win-win decision,” Sandiaga said. The Interior Ministry recently issued a circular that allows regional heads to launch tax incentives to try to quell backlash. In 2022, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo signed a law providing for increases in tax rates. Regional governments had two years to make adjustments to entertainment taxes. But businesses claimed they were unaware of the two-year transition period, saying the tax rate increase really came out of nowhere. According to Enggartiasto Lukita, executive chairman of B Universe, it is not without reason that the Investor Daily Roundtable forum chose to focus on increasing taxes on entertainment. “We understand that taxes can be an instrument to support the state budget, but increasing them could have adverse consequences on industries. …especially those who have just recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. This could lead to layoffs and the government could earn less in income taxes,” Enggartiasto told reporters shortly after the forum. Keywords :

