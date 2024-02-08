Entertainment
Malaysian actor channels Bollywood dreams and opens one-man cabaret in London
This is my heart laid bare, says theater maker Shafeeq Shajahan of his latest work, Satyam Shivam Sundaram.
The one-woman cabaret show will be performed on February 10 and 17 at London's Soho Theatre, marking her West End stage debut.
Although the production of 60 minutes Satyam Shivam Sundaram Takes its name from the classic Bollywood film, first released in 1978 and starring Sashi Kapoor and Zeenat Anam, it is not a recreation of the film, but a deconstruction.
In cabaret, I peel back the layers of its narrative and iconography to delve into its deeper meanings, especially as they relate to my own life experiences, explains Shafeeq, co-founder of the Liver And Lung theater troupe, who now divides his time between Kuala Lumpur and London.
It is an act of unpacking the themes, characters and motifs of Satyam Shivam Sundaram and bring them together in a way that resonates with contemporary discourse, particularly around issues of identity, faith and family. It is both a tribute and a personal reinterpretation, a dialogue with the film, if you will.
Born in Kuala Lumpur, Shafeeq, 30, first discovered cinema at the age of six, on weekly excursions with his mother to watch old-school Bollywood films.
For some reason this one stuck with me. It's a brilliant film with a sophisticated philosophical message, which I kept coming back to.
The film champions a philosophy that celebrates the complex connections between truth, divinity and beauty: it's about looking beyond the surface, listening to spiritual callings and finding beauty in the truth, explains Shafeeq .
He also finds many parallels between the experiences of the film's characters and the stories of him and his mother, which are reflected in the cabaret.
Ultimately, the series is about the stories of both my mother and me. Our journey unfolds through stories of resilience, understanding and evolving love. In many ways, this reflects the film's central theme: seeking and embracing beauty that transcends physical appearance and societal expectations, he adds.
My mother's story, woven from her struggles and triumphs as a young, dark-skinned Muslim girl, is shared on stage as an articulation of her influence on my quest for authenticity. Our relationship is a dynamic canvas, boldly painted with examples of love, learning and deep-rooted affection.
Although Shafeeq performed a solo cabaret at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2022, he admits it is a more intimate experience.
Development Satyam Shivam Sundaram has been an odyssey and I am happy to represent Malaysia on the world stage. In many ways, having the opportunity to tell an authentically Malaysian story to Londoners is a dream come true and a responsibility that I take seriously.
“I have always had a mandate for Liver And Lung to champion our stories internationally and I will continue to do so while staying true to my roots for the rest of my career,” he says.
The show also represents a positive development for Malaysian creatives abroad, as it was selected to be part of Britain's Soho Rising Festival 2024, a showcase for emerging international talent fostered by the venues' Lab programs.
Audiences will be treated to a mix of poignant stories, accompanied by music from Liver And Lung collaborator Vasilis Konstantinides, a Cypriot composer who co-developed the music for Melur the musical in Petaling Jaya last year.
Set to a global soundtrack, the cabaret fuses Malaysian, Bollywood and Mediterranean music, and also features Badrika Baluch and Nabilah Hamid, Malaysian theater artists and Liver And Lung regulars also residing in London.
Later this month, Liver And Lung returns to the Malaysian theater scene with its new production Sang Kancil and the Dragon King, who plays at PJPAC from February 29 to March 10.
