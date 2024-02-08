Secret screenings and tie-ins proliferate – The Hollywood Reporter

“I see him logged in on Letterboxd. You know something ?

This is the message I received from a friend in the industry. The subject was Woody Allen's fiftieth film, Stroke of luck. I didn't know that a network of file sharing and secret screenings was already underway, as part of a series that (almost) included Timothée Chalamet.

The 88-year-old director's latest and perhaps final film debuted out of competition at the Venice Film Festival in early September 2023 to solid reviews, and currently boasts an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (The Hollywood ReporterCritic Leslie Felperin was muted in her praise, calling it “competent but forgettable.”) The funny relationship drama with a hint of crime grossed $7.4 million, according to BoxOfficeMojoits four main markets being Italy, Spain, Russia and France.

Yet the people who leave their witty remarks on the popular movie-loving social network Letterboxd aren't doing so from abroad. “I watched this during my office hours and felt like I was pausing a dirty movie every time a student walked in,” said Adam Nayman, a critic, academic and author from Toronto. a volume in homage to Paul Verhoeven Showgirls wrote.

While Allen's two previous projects — Rifkin Festival And A rainy day in New York — were filmed in the post-#MeToo era, they were distributed in North America by MPI Media Group (the latter financed and then abandoned by Amazon, resulting in a legal settlement for Allen). But nothing is planned for Stroke of luck. Allen, of course, was accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, and although the Connecticut State Attorney did not indict him after a 1993 investigation, public opinion at encounter is considerably sour.

Nonetheless, Allen is, even his most ardent critics would agree, an important filmmaker, so many are curious about this project, especially since it is said to be much better than his recent entries. (Its last real box office winner was in 2011. Midnight in Paris; 2013 Blue Jasmine resulted in an Oscar for Cate Blanchett; and there was real “Oscar buzz” for Kate Winslet and cinematographer Vittorio Storaro for Wonderful wheel before reports in THE New York Times And The New Yorker started the #MeToo movement; the latter, of course, written by Allen's son, Ronan Farrow.)

I contacted a friend who works in independent film distribution to see if he knew of any connections. He was quick to direct me one, but then told me to calm down: it was in French with no subtitles. Shortly after, a second link appeared. Wait! Don't watch this. It was taken, he later explained, from a DVD translated from French to Dutch, and then someone installed an AI program on it to translate it from Dutch to English. A few days later, a cleaner copy appeared.

An invitation-only movie torrent site now hosts a version uploaded by a movie buff/linguist known only as “Fergus”, who apparently “used the Dutch subtitles as a starting point” and “has carefully gone through line by line, creating a lot of adjustments and corrections while watching the film several times.

Having viewed the film for the purposes of this article (on my friend's Plex, because I don't know how to torrent), I can attest that the subtitling does not give the impression of being the work of a machine or from someone who didn't speak either. the language well.

But Fergus' work isn't just scrutinized by people at home. On condition of not revealing where precisely (because this is not the case) Exactly legal), I have been informed that a bar/event space in New York's East Village recently hosted an underground “NYC Premier” of Stroke of luck. A photo I was shown of a handwritten sign (with a nice drawing of the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower) guided customers “this way” to the clandestine room and announced that the animation of the evening was hosted by “Woody Allen and 'Movie Friends'. .'”

If the sign suggests that this is an established group, that is no coincidence.

“Yeah, they already did that,” my link-sharing friend, who was not present for the illegal and unauthorized operation. Stroke of luck screening, told me.

I spoke on the phone with someone “in cahoots” with the organizers of these events, who wished to remain anonymous, but explained that the clique met as employees of Kim's Video in the beginning and that most are now working professionally in the film industry in one place. one way or another.

“I don’t even particularly like those movies,” the source laughed, revealing that they also screened Roman Polanski’s 2023 film. The palace just “to liberate art”.

No money exchanged during these screenings, but you can certainly buy a beer (or a cognac, if you're Melvil Poupaud's character in Stroke of luck) at the bar. They're not strictly by invitation, I'm told, but “everyone is there because someone pushed them to attend.”

In addition to Stroke of luckthe group showed Allen's Rifkin Festival and, years ago, hosted another “premiere” of A rainy day in New York. And it is here that a remarkable rumor was confirmed for me:

Timothée Chalamet, Woody Allen's Gatsby Welles himself, showed up on site the evening of this first screening. It's unclear if this was a chance encounter (again, it's been a popular location since the 1990s), or if he knew that movie-loving pirates were about to screen the film of 2019 in which he plays alongside Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Jude Law. and Rebecca Hall.

Apparently there was a problem with the file and Chalamet eventually walked away. A second event, at which the film was successfully screened, saw no celebrities unless you count the names you recognize on “Film Twitter.”

Regarding Stroke of luck (meaning “fluke”) is concerned as a film, this viewer is willing to declare the common wisdom correct and say it is much better than Allen's recent production. The lead performance by French actress Lou de Laagence is particularly good. If this was a US-based production in a parallel timeline, someone like Dakota Johnson would have received praise for it.

The tone of the film is similar to Match point Or Irrational man in its treatment of chance leading to life-changing experiences, the decision to commit murder, and the random distribution of justice. On Letterboxd, reviewer Will Sloan took note about how the untrustworthy villain played by Poupaud is obsessed with model trains, which is astonishing when you consider the importance that model trains have in the charges against Allen. There are also three lines of dialogue that amount to someone expressing that they would rather be in New York.

All of this is to say that it's an interesting film that deserves conversation given Allen's importance in cinema. Maybe one day, North Americans who would like to see it will be able to do so without sneaking out.