Breakaway Cafe and Coucou Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood





Breakaway Cafe will open a window, Coucou sets its sights on West Hollywood 2024 brings exciting news for fans of Breakaway Cafe, located in Culver City, and Coucou in Venice. Very exciting news for other areas of the city. Photo 2: Hannah Small Breakaway Coffee announced on December 1 the opening of a second site in Venice on Westminster. When I spoke with co-owner Zach Bayse recently, he was excited to confirm that the new location will be a window where the quietly popular Breakaway Cafe can sell its wonderful and tasty breakfast and lunch items, including its delicious breakfast burrito and sandwiches. Exact details of the new menu have yet to be announced, but chef Nick Bayse's skills will no doubt give Venice locals a breakfast to look forward to. Photo Three: Instagram: Hello Cuckoo, which was recently included in the Infatuations Best Date Night Restaurants list, will open a new location in West Hollywood at 9045 Santa Monica Boulevard. Owners Hayley and Jesse Feldman confirmed this on the restaurant's Instagram. This Parisian-style bistro is known for its excellent cocktail menu as well as its very French atmosphere and menu. It offers a Monday Martini menu, with the American Burger and French Onion Soup warming up a traditionally quiet weekday. The restaurant said the West Hollywood space has a larger kitchen and an enclosed outdoor patio and would introduce new items to the Coucou WeHo menu and asked customers for suggestions. It’s exciting to see what they can do with more space and the skills of chef Jacob Wetherington.

