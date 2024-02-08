Hollywood learned all the wrong lessons from the LEGO Movie

The big picture The success of The Lego Movie inspired a slew of films with cameos and pop culture crossovers, but they lacked the same charm and creativity.

When The Lego Movie first theatrical release, it truly felt like a barrier had been broken. A film that seemed like a simple toy commercial was instead a visually inventive ode to the joys of the imagination. The Lego Movie was brimming with wit and charm perfectly executed by the writers/directors Phil Lord And Chris Miller and an army of other writers and animators. It's amazing to realize it's been a decade since The Lego Movie redefined the American comedy game and set a new bar of quality for mainstream films based on pre-existing properties. Unfortunately, the decade that has passed since The Lego Movie The premiere did not see a better Hollywood emerge from the influence of this animated feature.

On the contrary, looking at the last decade of American cinema, The Lego Movie unintentionally spawned a series of terrible trends in cinema. As per usual, major movie studios around the world learned the wrong lessons from a blockbuster mainstream film which became so popular because it was bold. When risky cinema becomes popular, it unfortunately tends to inspire other films that only take superficial details from the original film. The Lego Movieten years later, is still a comedy classic. Its status as such is indisputable. However, it is equally indisputable that film studios have not learned from the success of The Lego Movie.

“The LEGO Movie” spawned a multitude of films that brought pre-existing intellectual property to the screen

All along The Lego Movie, there are cameos from various pop culture figures that have been rendered in LEGO form. With the exception of LEGO Batman, these characters are relegated to mere amusing cameos, with most of the gags and emotional beats revolving around individuals designed exclusively to The Lego Movie. More, The Lego Movie has the good sense to limit its biggest pop culture cameos to only properties that received real-world LEGO sets, which limits the number of external pop culture icons that can appear here. Furthermore, these brief appearances allow Morgan Freeman the chance to say “Milhouse” and isn’t that all we want from cinema?





In 2014, such cameos seemed like an inevitable consequence of making a LEGO movie adaptation, not to mention the spiritual successor to the cameos of various famous cartoon characters in Who wants to be Roger Rabbit? These titles were based on emblematic figures recognized by the public, but only a handful of these figures came from very specific cultural currents (the cartoons of the 1930s and 1940s for Rabbitpre-existing LEGO sets for The Lego Movie). After The Lego Movie, studio executives became addicted to the idea that films could bring together recognizable characters for fan-service pops. After this 2014 animated film, the world got titles like Ralph Breaks the Internet (which suspended its plot for digressions involving Disney princesses), Ready Player One (which showed the Iron Giant using his laser eyes to kill people), and Space Jam: a new legacy (which brought together for the first time the nuns of the Devils and Voldemort).





Over the years, more and more of these films have been dominated by crossovers directed by a multitude of media figures who could arise from anywhere. Movies were no longer limited to playing with a small ensemble of pre-existing pop culture characters. Spawn, Chucky and the Battletoads could all head into battle in Ready Player One while Space Jam: a new legacy used a menagerie of characters from Warner Bros. for the famous studio. The big blockbusters of the second half of the 2010s clearly wanted to take on the pop culture crossovers of The Lego Movie to the next level. Unfortunately, they forgot the charm and creativity that made these quirky cameos so fun.

It's easy to appreciate the uniquely hysterical incarnation of Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) appearing everywhere The Lego Movie when something like The flash just has hideous CGI versions of classic DC superheroes staring silently at the camera. LEGO Batman is fun even if you don't know any other version of Batman, it doesn't just exist to remind people of the past. Similar cameos in titles like Space Jam: a new legacy just rely on nostalgia to win out and do not provide any single interpretation of these established figures. The influx of pop culture crossovers in major films in a post-2014 world has made it unclear why people loved seeing LEGO Superman and LEGO Green Lantern alongside each other.

Even the “LEGO” franchise has learned the wrong lessons

Unfortunately, it's not just the rest of Hollywood that has learned the wrong lesson from The Lego Movie but so does the rest of the LEGO Movie franchise. While the 2017 feature The LEGO Batman Movie was an energetic and inspired extension of The Lego Movieother titles like The LEGO Ninjago Movie And The LEGO Movie 2: Part Two were much more subdued interpretations of this early classic. Even the biggest LEGO Movie the franchise was not impervious to misunderstandings about what made this revolutionary feature work. The tense comedy of The second part or didactic pathos of Ninjago tried to surpass respectively the chaos and the emotions of The Lego Moviebut they just felt like films rigidly trying to imitate a feature that worked because of its spontaneity.

Then there were the other cursed toy films that were made following The Lego MovieAbove all The Playmobil movie. In February 2014, The Lego Movie has garnered enthusiastic responses from people thanks to its unique animation style and willingness to take its premise to unexpected, existential, and thoughtful places. Titles like The Playmobil moviemeanwhile, clearly thought it was the only thing that did The Lego Movie the work was based on a toy. This cynical reading of The LEGO Movie success totally misunderstood why people had latched on to this 2014 feature. The animated success of Lord and Miller should have inspired more animated family films to take risks with their animation or trust audiences with more sophisticated gags and plots. Instead, Hollywood reduced its success to its sources, which resulted in a multitude of bad things. LEGO Movie counterfeits like The Emoji Movie infesting cinemas in the late 2010s.

“The LEGO Movie” deserved a better cultural legacy

In a July 2023 news article about Netflix abandoning live-action Masters of the Universe movie, Variety revealed that the administrators Adam and Aaron Nee (who were hired to lead Universe) were set to direct a live-action/animated reboot of the LEGO Movie franchise for Universal. It was a revelation that suggested once again how Hollywood had missed the point The LEGO Movie success. With Universal and LEGO now set to make new films together, the continuity and existence of the original Warner Bros. film remains unclear. LEGO Movie will inevitably be left in the dust. There will be no risk for those who do this LEGO to restart, it is already proven that this property can work on the big screen. The Lego Movie has paved the way for unique animated family films and Hollywood is eager to continue its efforts by… simply rebooting the entire franchise.

The LEGO Movie brand, instead of creating another exciting new film, is a microcosm of how Hollywood learned all the wrong lessons from this 2014 comedy hit. Certainly, the American film industry has often focused on terrible conclusions about why certain films become big hits. However, The Lego Movie had the misfortune of arriving in theaters just as Hollywood was becoming obsessed with intellectual property, reboots, and endless cinematic universes as the future of cinema.

The Lego Movie ended with a call from its protagonist for people to “make something new” from the world and art they have inherited. Major movie studios listened to this call to arms and went in the opposite direction, instead creating derivative works of art like Space Jam: a new legacy after The LEGO Movie success. Years later, it is even easier to appreciate the spirit of The Lego Movie and its balance between the new and the familiar in the wake of its worst imitations. Yet it is bittersweet to look back on the last post-war decade.LEGO Movie cinema and see how Hollywood squandered a lot by relying on the success of this film. In hindsight, The Lego Movie tragically embodies how incredibly popular a film can be while having its artistic virtues deeply misinterpreted by the American film industry.

