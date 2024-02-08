Get Inspired by 7 Memorable Bollywood Proposals to Make Your Loved One Feel Special





With Proposal Day on February 8, the second day of Valentine's Week 2024, Bollywood's depiction of romantic proposals takes center stage. From iconic scenes to modern gestures, here are seven cinematic ways to propose to your loved one on their special day. 1. Style suggestion from Emraan Hashmi Jannat: Emraan Hashmi's cute proposal scene from 'Jannat' is still etched in our memories. Emraan's character Arjun kneels in front of Sonal Chauhan's character Zoya in the middle of the road while 'Zara Sa' plays in the background in a dream proposal sequence. 2. Kal Ho Naa Ho Blank Journal Proposal: A moving confession of Aman's love for Shah Rukh Khan's character Naina, played by Preity Zinta, through Rohit's (Saif Ali Khan) empty diary in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' touches our hearts. 3. Proposal inspired by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Varun Dhawan channels Shah Rukh Khan's classic proposal style and his love interest is reminiscent of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' to convince Kriti Sanon in 'Dilwale'. Today, make your sweetheart swoon with a @iamsrk style suggestion! #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/Hj2HecIbkR – Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 8, 2021 Read also | Shahid Kapoor Pays Tribute to Virat Kohli, Fans Say It's Appropriate for King Biopic; Know why 4. Simple proposition in MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni: Untold Story' reflects a pragmatic approach to romance. Happy #ProposeDay @yoursmaahi & @MahiKeSakshi pic.twitter.com/UnpbDYllXx – (@i_pallabi) February 8, 2021 5. Modern Love in Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal of modern love in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' offers a blush-worthy expression that suits the modern generation. Blush-o-Meter #Love forever #ProposeDay #Valentines2019 pic.twitter.com/a7MAlrSGVv – Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 8, 2019 6. Akshay Kumar's Snow Proposal in 'Rustom': Akshay Kumar's proposal to Ileana D'Cruz in 'Rustom', set against the backdrop of snow, provides an elegant and romantic setting. Even if there is no snow in your area, the idea of ​​creating a unique offering can be done in your creative way. Memory of one of the most romantic proposals we would all say yes to #Rustom #ProposeDay@akshaykumar @Ileana_Officiel @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/CcSQONtry5 -Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) February 8, 2021 7. Royal proposal with red roses and orchestra: An orchestra with red roses singing in the background is the most beautiful display of love which will surely make your lover feel loved and she is unique just like Saif Ali Khan did for Priety Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho . Don’t most of us have our hearts set on an old-fashioned dream proposal? ♥#KalHoNaaHo #SaifAliKhan @realpreityzinta #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/WiHqpDQQKK – Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 8, 2019



