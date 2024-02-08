Actor Christian Bale inaugurates construction of Palmdale foster homes he has fought for for 16 years





Christian Bale on Wednesday inaugurated a project he has been pursuing for 16 years: the construction of a dozen homes and a community center in Los Angeles County intended to keep brothers and sisters in foster care together. The Oscar winner stood with a smile and a shovel full of dirt alongside local politicians and donors in the decidedly un-Hollywood town of Palmdale, 50 miles north and across the San Gabriel Mountains from Los Angeles. But Bale, who was Batman in director Christopher Nolan's “The Dark Knight” trilogy, wasn't just playing Bruce Wayne and lending his name and money to a charitable cause. The project was born from his idea and he long dedicated his work, getting his hands dirty and finding himself in the mud after a historic storm on Wednesday at a hard-earned site he had visited many times before. British-born Bale has lived in California since the early 1990s and sought to build community after hearing about the large number of children in foster care in Los Angeles County and how many brothers and sisters had to be separated in the system. It was around 2008, around the time of “The Dark Knight,” when his daughter, now college age, was 3 years old. “I didn’t think it would take this long,” he said. “I had a very naive idea of ​​acquiring a piece of land and then bringing in children, siblings living together and singing songs like the Von Trapp family in ‘The Sound of Music’.” But then he learned that “it's much more complex. It's people's lives. And we have to be able to get them back on their feet when they get older. There's so much at stake in that.” Bale traveled to Chicago and spent several days attending child and family services meetings. From there, he recruited Tim McCormick, who had established a similar program, to lead the organization that would become known as Together California, a group that Bale would co-found with UCLA physician Eric Esrailian, producer of one of his films. “He said we need to do this in California,” McCormick said. “You have to recognize that through all kinds of challenges, COVID and everything else, he never gave up.” The men eventually found a sympathetic leader in Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and in Palmdale, a semi-rural town of about 165,000, they found a town with both a need and a willingness to participate. The 12 housing units, the pillar of which is the community center, should be completed in April 2025. “It’s something incredibly satisfying for me, and I want to be involved every step of the way,” Bale said. “Maybe it's the first one, and maybe it's the only one, and that would be great. But I'm quietly hoping there will be many.” Bale, 50, who began acting as a child in films like Steven Spielberg's “Empire of the Sun” and the Disney musical “Newsies,” won the Oscar for best supporting actor for “The Fighter ” in 2010. He also starred in “American Psycho”, “Vice” and “Ford v Ferrari”. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/christian-bale-breaks-ground-on-foster-homes-hes-fought-for-16-years-to-see-built-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos