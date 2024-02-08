Kiran Rao on Keeping Son Away from Bollywood Daddies and Parties: He's Not Interested





Kiran Rao on keeping her son away from the limelight Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao managed to redefine the essence of companionship after their divorce in July 2021. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2005, are steadfastly dedicated to co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011. Despite their high-profile status, Aamir and Kiran consistently shield Azad from the public eye, only allowing a glimpse on special occasions. Kiran Rao talks about keeping son Azad out of the spotlight Kiran Rao is currently preparing her production project, Laapataa Ladies, and recently shed light on the dynamics of her relationship with ex-husband Aamir, particularly regarding their son. In a recent interview, she stressed the importance of preserving Azad's privacy, saying children should be given the space to discover their interests. “Kids who want to come in public, of course, but Azad was never really interested in these big events, so we gave him his privacy. Aamir and I, as people, are very modest. We're not not the glamorous type of people. who go out and party or go to events a lot. I think it stems from the fact that we don't go to them, so he has no reason to be out on the carpet red, she said and added, “He's not as interested and I'm not that keen on taking him either. I think children need to find their own areas of interest,” she told Showsha. Read more about Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's relationship Despite their personal separation, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao exemplify remarkable camaraderie post-divorce. They remain pillars of mutual support, collaborating professionally and sharing each other's moments of joy. Recently, Kiran was spotted enjoying Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities, accompanied by her son Azad, demonstrating the harmonious nature of their relationship. Earlier, Aamir Khan once answered questions about working with Kiran post-divorce with wit and warmth. He emphasized that their bond transcends the boundaries of divorce, emphasizing their continued association on humanitarian and emotional levels. Aamir expressed his gratitude for the enriching journey shared with Kiran and highlighted their continued enjoyment of working together.

