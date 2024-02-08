Holidays Are Reserved For Festive Releases – Boosting Bollywood Box Office Revenue





Last year, at an event celebrating the success of Jawan in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan pointed out that his films always released on auspicious dates. He said, we started (Pathaan) from January 26. It is a good auspicious day. It's Republic Day. On Janmashtami, Krishnaji's birthday, we released this film (Jawan). The new year is about to come, it's Christmas, we'll find out. National integration is important. Besides, every time my film releases, it’s Eid. However, the occasions mentioned by SRK are not only public holidays in the Indian calendar, they also prove to be promising. movie release dates because they help to stimulate box office revenue .

Festive outings work if the content is strong

In an earlier interview, Anees Bazmi had told us that audiences are more forgiving of a festive outing because they are in a party mood. But trade analyst Komal Nahta believes that a film will only do well if it has merit. Girish Johar, film producer and trade analyst, says, “Many lms have not performed well even if they are released on festive days. Often a film is released 1-2 days before a festival and in some cases it is followed by a weekend whose length contributes to the overall collection for the week. Just getting a festival date doesn't guarantee a blockbuster, but if a film's content is strong, the date can help create records.

Filmmakers plan their festive releases years in advance

When it comes to movies starring big stars , filmmakers prefer to secure one of the five most profitable festive weeks of the year. Exhibitors emphasize that the Christmas, Diwali and Eid weekends offer great potential for openings. In fact, Christmas is the preferred period because the week following the festivities is marked by the New Year holidays, which increases the chances of having more attendance in theaters. January 26 and August 15 are also among the highest grossing release dates.

Filmmakers negotiate holiday dates years in advance

Raj Bansal, veteran exhibitor and trade analyst, says, “Last year's box office figures showed us that festival dates are more important than ever. Looking at 2023, Pathaan released on January 26, Gadar 2 during the weekend of August 15 and Jawan on a Thursday to take advantage of the Janmashtami holidays. Salman's Tiger 3 was a Diwali release, while Dunki and Salaar were Christmas releases. Filmmakers negotiate these holiday dates years in advance. There have always been conflicts and negotiations for such dates because for a good film, releasing at a festival means double dhamaka.

THE WILLINGNESS TO SPEND MORE DURING HOLIDAYS HELPS INCREASE INCOME

Komal Nahta, Business Analyst, says, “As bonuses come during Diwali in most organizations, the purchasing power of the public is higher. Business expert Karan Taurani agrees: “If we look at it from a marketing perspective, moviegoers are willing to spend more during a festival or vacation.

Here's how much holiday outings earned in 2023

Pathaan (R day week) 636 cr

Jawan (Janmashtami) 734 cr

Gadar 2 (I-Day weekend) 619 cr

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Eid) 180 cr

Tiger 3 (Diwali) 318 cr

Dunki (Christmas-New Year) 252 cr

Source: Ormax and agencies

Festive releases expected for 2024

Although most films haven't officially announced their final release dates, industry experts say that as of January 2024, here's what this year's holiday schedule would tentatively look like:

Singham again on Independence Day

Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan on the occasion of Eid

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali

The jungle at Christmas

