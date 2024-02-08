Round1 Bowling & Arcade will open this summer in the former Sears Grand space in Gurnee Mills





Round1 Bowling & Arcade plans to open this summer in part of the former Sears Grand space in Gurnee Mills.

Courtesy of Simon Property Group California subsidiary of a Japanese-founded company looking to expand aggressively in the United States. A growing arcade/entertainment business will occupy a long-vacant space in Gurnee Mills. Round1 Bowling & Arcade plans to open a 70,000-square-foot center this summer featuring bowling, billiards, arcade games, karaoke, party rooms, a children's play area and all-inclusive party packages , according to Simon Property Group, who owns and operates Gurnee Mills. Plans for the first round were announced last June, but no opening date was given. Simon said this week that the planned opening date for the first round was in August. Round1 will occupy part of the former Sears Grand department store, said Kelsey Castrejon, director of marketing and business development for Gurnee Mills. Sears Grand, which was located near Entrance B, closed in September 2018. The store was divided into three spaces as part of a 2021 agreement with the village to help cover costs. Hobby Lobby opened in a 68,000-square-foot portion of the former Sears in January 2022. Round1 will occupy the mall-side space, Castrejon said. Round1 is described as a fusion of entertainment and new uses that is expected to attract visitors to Gurnee Mills at 6170 W. Grand Ave., a full-price shopping center with more than 200 stores, restaurants and other features. With exclusive arcade games straight from Japan, Round1 promises an unparalleled experience that sets it apart from the rest, according to Simon. In addition to pizza, chicken wings and salad, the menu will feature Japanese specialties such as takoyaki, gyoza and mochi ice cream. A standard location includes eight to ten bowling lanes, 350 to 400 arcade machines, four to six pool tables, two to four karaoke rooms and a 100-seat restaurant/bar area. according to the company website. Round1 Bowling & Arcade will open this summer in Gurnee Mills in part of the former Sears Grand store near Entrance B.

Daily Herald file, 2018 What became the first Round1 was established in 1980 as a roller skating facility offering arcade games in Japan. It expanded to include a bowling alley and was renamed Round One in 1993 and expanded to approximately 100 locations. Round One Entertainment Inc. Japan opened its first U.S. location in 2010 in a Los Angeles suburb and now has more than 50 locations across the country. According to its website, the company is actively and aggressively looking to expand nationally with an annual goal of 10 to 15 new stores. In the Chicago area, there are Round1 locations at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and North Riverside Park Mall in North Riverside.

