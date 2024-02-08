William Merck | News, Sports, Jobs

October 12, 1932-Feb. 4, 2024

William J. “Bill” Merck was born the ninth of ten children on October 12, 1932, in rural McHenry County, North Dakota, to Felix and Mary (Meyer) Merck. Bill attended rural schools and spent his early years helping his parents on the family farm near Granville, North Dakota.

When Bill was nine years old, his older brother John bought an accordion and Bill took an interest in it. His father noticed that he played quite well and agreed to buy him an accordion. It was a 24 bass and Bill was so proud to have his own accordion.

On Saturday nights during the North Dakota winter months, the farm neighbors would hire Bill to play music for dancing – he was paid $5 for the music for the evening. As a teenager, Bill formed a small band that played in the area. He then formed the Bill Merck Band and recorded five albums, performed at dances, Polkafests, weddings and birthday parties. He had many musical friends over the years. The band retired, but Bill and his friends continued to play regularly at assisted living facilities in Minot. He was inducted into the Dakota Musicians Hall of Fame in May 2017, in Aberdeen, SD.

At age 20, Bill was drafted into the United States Army and spent most of the next two years in Korea. While in Korea, Bill was invited to join a band to entertain the officers and their families.

On August 6, 1956, Bill married Mary Jo McDonald in Deering, North Dakota. They had been married for over 67 years at the time of his death. Bill and Mary Jo lived in Minot, Underwood, and then returned to Minot for most of their married life.

In addition to continuing to work on the family farm, Bill worked for a short time as a milk hauler. He then found his calling as a soldier for Montana Dakota Utilities in Minot, a job he would hold for more than 35 years. He always spoke highly of his time at MDU, how he had great bosses and colleagues who became lifelong friends. After retiring from MDU, he continued farming and ranching with his son Steve and, of course, playing for dance parties on the weekends. He enjoyed coffee daily with good friends, especially his longtime friend and musician, Rod Renaud. The 2011 flood proved more difficult than the floods of 1969 and subsequent years, and Bill and Mary Jo had to leave the home they had built in the early 1960s at 2509 Belview Drive to downsize and living in a townhouse for the next 10 years. They lived at Somerset Court Assisted Living in Minot for a year when their failing health led them to Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND in 2022.

Bill and Mary Jo traveled whenever they could: family summer vacations when the children were young, a trip to Germany in the 70s, later in life, camping and many other adventures. He was active in St. Leo Church for over 60 years, serving as an usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Eagles and the American Legion. He and Mary Jo enjoyed following their grandchildren's activities and always made time to attend school programs, sporting events and their other activities. Visiting great-grandchildren was a highlight for both of them. Bill was very proud of his family! He was also always there to help the extended family. When a niece or nephew needed a place to stay or a little help along the way, he was always there. His brothers, sisters, in-laws and their spouses

were also very important to him. He considered his brothers his best friends and he loved his sisters dearly. He loved his home community of Granville, North Dakota, and had many lifelong friends there. He couldn't drive across town without stopping to see friends at the Memorial Diner.

Bill is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Mary Jo; three children, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: son, Steven Merck and his wife Diane de Granville and their daughter, Emily; Leslie Merck and his wife Pamela of Minot and their children, Jessica (Matthew) Schlegel and their son, Owen, and Eric Merck; daughter, Deborah (David) Richter of Williston and their children, Stephanie (Josh) Johnson and their children, Parker, Brady, Lennon, Walker and Austyn, Douglas (Katelyn) Richter and their children, Avery and Case, and Rachel (Luke) Lordemann. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Johnson, Teresa Cowan and LaRae McDonald, as well as his brother-in-law, Tom McDonald, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Felix and Mary Merck, his mother and stepfather Ruth and Lester McDonald, his brothers John, Alex (Gerd), Joseph (Beverly) and Leo (Carolyn) Merck; sisters Jane Sattler, Mary (Rudy) Jose, Regina (Carl) Kahoutek, Catherine (Roy) Duchscherer, Elizabeth (Vincent) Schaan, in-laws Wesley Johnson, William Cowan, James McDonald, Daniel McDonald and Patricia McDonald as well as several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Harmony Wing of Bethel Lutheran Home and the staff of CHI Hospice for their great care of Bill.

