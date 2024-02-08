Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tease their on-screen reunion





Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan are preparing for a reunion on screen after more than a decade. The couple, celebrating 11 years of marriage, last shared the screen in the 2012 film Agent Vinod. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed their next project, hinting at a film that not only acknowledges their real-life marriage but promises unique on-screen chemistry. We Loved Something Together: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Their Next Project Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's on-screen journey began with the film Tashan, followed by collaborations in Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Even though their chemistry was undeniable, the box office numbers influenced Saif's reluctance to work together. Kareena candidly shared, “Earlier he was saying no, no, it's not good to work, it's not interesting and we shouldn't work together. Now we enjoyed something together, so let's hope things work out. The couple is now finalizing a project. Saif mentioned, “We're working on something right now and trying to find something that takes into account the fact that we're married, so play against that a little bit. It is a work in progress. Additionally, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement for the upcoming project. Pointing out that it would be fun to work together at this stage of their acting lives. She clarified: “Like when we are equally comfortable as actors and we are doing something different. However, Saif added a touch of humor, suggesting that they might not share the same living space while filming. Now, fans will have to wait for the duo to return to the screen soon. Before that, the two men helped each other behind the scenes. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Saif helped her with some comedy scenes in her upcoming film The Crew. For those who don't know, Kareena's next venture, The Crew, will feature her alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. As excitement builds for this collaboration, fans are eagerly awaiting the on-screen magic that Kareena and Saif are known for. The post office Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tease their on-screen reunion appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bollywood-couple-kareena-kapoor-khan-085952564.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos