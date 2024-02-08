If there are two things I love, it'ss food and lists. I will rip a top ten list in the same way I rip A Salté Tabouts sandwich: much too quickly. There is something intrinsically fun reading things you love stacked like hoagies against each other. I wanted to combine my two loves and make a classification of Orr meal exchange options. What are their advantages, their the inconvenientshashow much will they affect my intestines later? You know, the important things.

Nine and ten: FFirst of all, I have to throw some away shadow for the evil company overlords from Starbucks and Ace Sushi for not having eaten slide.Starbucks could easily offer a breakfast sandwich and drink combo and it would be like an episode of Dora the Explorer with all the pack sushi and A of these neon-colored drinks that I am too afraid to try.A meal exchange Since Chick-fil-A it's worth seven to eight deer. Disappointing.

Eight: Lumberyard Market rates their li pop tartske, they were homemade delights so I should not be surprised that their meal exchange sucks. A sandwich or salad that wouldn't it be make a mouse bloate and get this: fruit and water. They I could notmaybe be it hurts so much give us an energy bar, a bag of chipsa kick in the head... Something!I am Of course It is good for some but I would look like Christian Bale in The Machinist if I only ate at the market.It is but not enough food to to guarantee using our hard-earned meal exchanges.

Seven:Even the AARC necknot save Twiggys burgers from My critical. A burger, fries and a drink is good meal exchange, but they charge you at least a dollar for any other add-ons-ons. Fried onions? Dollar. Extra cheese? Dollar. A little extra love and you care about your burger?How are you or three dollars. I just feel like you should be able to add a little more tOpportunities at the burger if You are using meal exchange, It is not much to ask,becauseIni lets you add a couple of thingsno additional coste. Twiggy's little heart won't stop beating if he doesn't get your few extra dollars for acorns.

Six:Tu Taco is next, and It is Not bad. A pork or chicken burrito is a fairexchange for a meal. The downside is that they fall into the same problem as Twiggys. and charge you for a handful of toppings. I don't do it to want take out a student loannotto pay for some queso, but I could go into debt for guacamole. They give you some good topping options like vegetables and everything else,but theyworship too closely at the feet of Chipotle to give us the good green stuff for free.

Five:The Einstein brothers. gets some important points for bringing a viable breakfast option at the table. Your choice of a cheddar and egg, turkey and cheddar, or a bagel and cream cheese with coffee isn't bad in the morning. You can also use meal scanning for a coffee with your meal.I admit that it depends heavily on whether you don't just like coffeewhat I do, but I also like EInstein Broses. coffeewhich I don't do. They have an add-on option for three deer to get an espresso, a fruit bowl or chips. Overall, not bad Einstein.

Fourth:Alas, Chick-fil-Acan't win them all. As much as I would love to support the establishment that brings me waffles fries on daily, they just don't do it I have all the options I would like. Only the sandwich and nugget options are a bit rubbish, the salads should absolutely be available. But if It is absolutely everything I am go get, wsalvation on earth I can't have mac and cheese or a side salad with my meal? Or at least give me fruit cup, kale or soup options. Will I eat them? Probably not, because I am a pig in poor health, but I would like at least option.I am I'm not trying to whine that much but Chick-fil-A could easily top this list if they had more choice.

Three:Tom saltyis holding up in the middle of the meal exchange strong test. A very customizable sandwich, your taste of chipsAnd bottled waterit goes very far in my mind.Tom trumps Twiggy on this one because the goose lets you add your choice of toppings, and the savory guy offers as many breads, meats and vegetables as your heart desires. AAnd guess what Tu Taco? Tom lets you add avocado for free charge.Looks as I am not going Inhasdebt after all.

Two:It may be a controversial number two choice, but Panda Express comes out with its classic bowl. option. Your choice of proteins and carbohydrates base, never failed. I mean, damn they have options, Whatite rice and Peking beef, main chow and teriyaki chicken,orange chickenAnd fried rice. The diversity is just too good for ignore, and the only additional expenses are For spring rollscrab In Rangoand a premium fried shrimp option. I like get a sample shrimps every time I go there because they can't charge me for he, And I think the premium priceEast stupid, SO I will get my shrimp somehow. The only thing they are It's missing an option move to the plate option with two meats for just a few dollars more, plus meal exchange.